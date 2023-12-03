Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Dec 3-9, predicts lucrative opportunities

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Pursuing Purposeful Passions and Potent Prosperity You will find purpose in passion and possibly gain prosperity as you travel this energized journey. Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Dec 3-9, 2023: This week brings you incredible energy, Capricorn.

The cosmos is brewing a pot full of exciting possibilities and potentials for you. Whether it’s nurturing an existing relationship or taking significant strides in your career, you're riding a wave of confidence. The week looks promising on the financial front, bringing with it unexpected gains and chances for solid investments. Health wise, make sure to not overdo things and maintain balance.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week:

Romance takes center stage this week. If you're single, a surprise interaction could stir feelings you didn’t realize existed. However, for those committed, it's all about deepening connections and strengthening bonds. Spice up your relationship with some thoughtful gestures and make your partner feel cherished. Communicate openly about your feelings and remember that a relationship is not about one but about two equally invested people.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week:

In your career, this week could witness unprecedented progress. It's all about being diligent, innovative and resilient. Recognize your unique abilities and channelize them effectively at work. Don't be afraid of taking calculated risks. After all, the biggest risk is not taking any risk at all! Communicate your ideas clearly to get maximum support from colleagues and superiors.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week:

Your monetary situation is on an uptick this week. Capitalize on unexpected gains and lucrative investment opportunities. Pay heed to expert advice but remember, you know what's best for you. The alignment of your planets signifies wealth generation. But remember to spend wisely and save diligently. Donate some amount for the needy.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week:

Health needs attention, Capricorn. You have a high energy level but that shouldn't translate to you over-exerting yourself. While your enthusiasm and spirit to conquer is admirable, remember, it’s a marathon and not a sprint. Pace yourself. Engage in relaxation and rejuvenation techniques. Keep your mental health a priority and maintain a positive mindset. Enjoy a nutritious diet and try to incorporate some exercise in your routine. Prioritizing self-care would rejuvenate your body, mind, and soul.

﻿Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart