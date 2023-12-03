close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Dec 3-9, predicts lucrative opportunities

Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Dec 3-9, predicts lucrative opportunities

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 03, 2023 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn weekly horoscope for Dec 3-9,2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Your monetary situation is on an uptick this week.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Pursuing Purposeful Passions and Potent Prosperity

You will find purpose in passion and possibly gain prosperity as you travel this energized journey.

Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Dec 3-9, 2023: This week brings you incredible energy, Capricorn.
Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Dec 3-9, 2023: This week brings you incredible energy, Capricorn.

The cosmos is brewing a pot full of exciting possibilities and potentials for you. Whether it’s nurturing an existing relationship or taking significant strides in your career, you're riding a wave of confidence. The week looks promising on the financial front, bringing with it unexpected gains and chances for solid investments. Health wise, make sure to not overdo things and maintain balance.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week:

Romance takes center stage this week. If you're single, a surprise interaction could stir feelings you didn’t realize existed. However, for those committed, it's all about deepening connections and strengthening bonds. Spice up your relationship with some thoughtful gestures and make your partner feel cherished. Communicate openly about your feelings and remember that a relationship is not about one but about two equally invested people.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week:

In your career, this week could witness unprecedented progress. It's all about being diligent, innovative and resilient. Recognize your unique abilities and channelize them effectively at work. Don't be afraid of taking calculated risks. After all, the biggest risk is not taking any risk at all! Communicate your ideas clearly to get maximum support from colleagues and superiors.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week:

Your monetary situation is on an uptick this week. Capitalize on unexpected gains and lucrative investment opportunities. Pay heed to expert advice but remember, you know what's best for you. The alignment of your planets signifies wealth generation. But remember to spend wisely and save diligently. Donate some amount for the needy.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week:

Health needs attention, Capricorn. You have a high energy level but that shouldn't translate to you over-exerting yourself. While your enthusiasm and spirit to conquer is admirable, remember, it’s a marathon and not a sprint. Pace yourself. Engage in relaxation and rejuvenation techniques. Keep your mental health a priority and maintain a positive mindset. Enjoy a nutritious diet and try to incorporate some exercise in your routine. Prioritizing self-care would rejuvenate your body, mind, and soul.

﻿Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out