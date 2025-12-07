Search
Sun, Dec 07, 2025
Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, December 7-13, 2025: No financial hiccup

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 07, 2025 04:09 am IST

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope: Fortunately, you’ll have no financial or health issues this week.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, your energy is unmatched

Keep your personal life free from tremors and ensure you deliver the best results at work. Both prosperity and good health will be your trusted companions.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Proper communication will keep the love life alive. Do not let personal issues impact productivity at the office. Fortunately, you’ll have no financial or health issues this week.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Keep the relationship subtle and cool through open communication. Your attitude is also crucial here. Avoid delving into the past. Some females will be happy discussing the relationship with their parents. Spend more time with the lover and you may also introduce the lover to the family this week. Be careful while having arguments, as your words may be misinterpreted by your partners. Single natives will also be successful in proposing to their crush. There can also be success in resolving an issue with the ex-lover.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Expect new responsibilities in the office. Some tasks will require you to travel even to foreign countries. Lawyers and healthcare professionals will take up cases that attract public attention. Share new ideas and concepts at meetings, and this will add value to your profile. Managers and team leaders need to take the entire team along with them while making crucial decisions. Those who are in the creative industry, like authors, designers, and animation experts, will earn more money this week.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in. However, it is good to control the expenditure. You may have property issues within the family, and it is also crucial to take the initiative to resolve this. Some natives will also buy a property, or vehicle, or renovate the home this week. Students will also need to pay the tuition fees at a foreign university. Businessmen will have a tough time settling partner issues. This may also impact the business growth.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be intact this week. No serious medical issues will come up. However, you need to be careful while having sleep-related issues. Some females will develop skin-related issues in the second part of the week. There can also be oral health issues. It is good to consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness. Cut down the intake of both sugar and oil.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

