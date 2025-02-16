Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, February 16-22, 2025 predicts international admissions

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Do not wait for tides to settle while on a cruise Capricorn Weekly Horoscope February 16 to 22, 2025: Look for more moments to cherish in love.

Look for more moments to cherish in love. Have a productive time at work and also opt for safe financial investments. You need to watch the health this week.

Be romantic and ensure you spend more time with your partner. Your professional diligence will work out in giving the best results. Utilize the wealth for a better future. Minor health issues will be there.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful about the statements you make while spending time together. A casual remark may hurt the lover and this can lead to chaos. Married females must not get back into a previous love affair as this can serious impact on marital life. You will get attracted to someone at college, the workplace, in the neighborhood, or at a party or official event. The relationship will grow gradually.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Focus on the projects and ensure you meet the deadlines despite the tight schedule. Foreign tasks will demand you to work additional hours or even to travel to the client's office. Those who are into fashion, textiles, electronics, or health-related jobs will see more opportunities this week. You will need to work more hours this week but this will prove fruitful. Businessmen may confidently launch a new concept in the first part of the week. Some students will also get admitted to foreign universities.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

There will be prosperity in life this week. Pick the second part of the week to purchase a new property or even a new vehicle. You may also start renovating the house. Some natives will resolve a financial conflict with a sibling. Be careful while signing bank checks and repaying a bank loan. You may also find success in stock, trade, and speculative business. You may receive options to freelance which would enhance the options to earn wealth.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Those who have chest-related ailments should be careful as minor complications may arise. Some natives may have breathing-related issues and this may require medical attention. Females will complain about digestion issues and children may have viral fever that will stop them from attending school. Avoid adventure sports including underwater activities as minor injuries may happen. You should also skip both alcohol and tobacco.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

