 Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, February 18-24, 2024 predicts hiccups in love | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, February 18-24, 2024 predicts hiccups in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 18, 2024 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn weekly horoscope for Feb 11-17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financial success will also be there.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says have a happy week packed with fun

Express love and experience the best romantic relationship. Show your professional caliber to gain growth in your career. Financial success will also be there.

Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, February 18-24, 2024: Express love and experience the best romantic relationship.

Feel the love in the relationship and express your emotions freely. Be professionally successful and also have prosperity in life. Health will be normal this week.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Have an open attitude towards the relationship. Despite minor issues in the first half of the week, you will see some good moments this week. Be careful to be a good listener and also be sensitive to the needs of your lover. Some females will go back to the ex-lover but this may also impact the present affair. You may plan a vacation abroad where you may spend more time together. This week is good to take the final call on marriage. Married Capricorn females may also conceive this week.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful at the office as you may also be a victim of conspiracies. Some major allegations may come up and you need to eschew all gossip. Bankers and accountants need to be careful about the balance figures. Students will find success in examinations while some will also get admitted to foreign universities. An IT project will get the approval from the client. Healthcare and hospitality professionals will see opportunities to move abroad. Salespersons will quit the job this week as a new opportunity will come up.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Your financial status is intact. This promises a stable monetary life. You may go ahead with the plan to invest in speculative business. A celebration will be there at home and you will need to contribute generously. Settle a financial dispute involving a sibling or a friend. You may get back old dues which would improve the money situation. Purchasing a car is also on the cards.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Make a systematic diet plan, and include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. Capricorns with a history of liver-related ailments need to be extremely cautious this week. Some seniors will develop sleep-related issues that will need medical attention.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

