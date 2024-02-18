Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, February 18-24, 2024 predicts hiccups in love

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says have a happy week packed with fun Express love and experience the best romantic relationship. Show your professional caliber to gain growth in your career. Financial success will also be there. Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, February 18-24, 2024: Express love and experience the best romantic relationship.

Feel the love in the relationship and express your emotions freely. Be professionally successful and also have prosperity in life. Health will be normal this week.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Have an open attitude towards the relationship. Despite minor issues in the first half of the week, you will see some good moments this week. Be careful to be a good listener and also be sensitive to the needs of your lover. Some females will go back to the ex-lover but this may also impact the present affair. You may plan a vacation abroad where you may spend more time together. This week is good to take the final call on marriage. Married Capricorn females may also conceive this week.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful at the office as you may also be a victim of conspiracies. Some major allegations may come up and you need to eschew all gossip. Bankers and accountants need to be careful about the balance figures. Students will find success in examinations while some will also get admitted to foreign universities. An IT project will get the approval from the client. Healthcare and hospitality professionals will see opportunities to move abroad. Salespersons will quit the job this week as a new opportunity will come up.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Your financial status is intact. This promises a stable monetary life. You may go ahead with the plan to invest in speculative business. A celebration will be there at home and you will need to contribute generously. Settle a financial dispute involving a sibling or a friend. You may get back old dues which would improve the money situation. Purchasing a car is also on the cards.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Make a systematic diet plan, and include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. Capricorns with a history of liver-related ailments need to be extremely cautious this week. Some seniors will develop sleep-related issues that will need medical attention.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart