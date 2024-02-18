Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, February 18-24, 2024 predicts hiccups in love
Read Capricorn weekly horoscope for Feb 11-17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financial success will also be there.
Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says have a happy week packed with fun
Express love and experience the best romantic relationship. Show your professional caliber to gain growth in your career. Financial success will also be there.
Feel the love in the relationship and express your emotions freely. Be professionally successful and also have prosperity in life. Health will be normal this week.
Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week
Have an open attitude towards the relationship. Despite minor issues in the first half of the week, you will see some good moments this week. Be careful to be a good listener and also be sensitive to the needs of your lover. Some females will go back to the ex-lover but this may also impact the present affair. You may plan a vacation abroad where you may spend more time together. This week is good to take the final call on marriage. Married Capricorn females may also conceive this week.
Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week
Be careful at the office as you may also be a victim of conspiracies. Some major allegations may come up and you need to eschew all gossip. Bankers and accountants need to be careful about the balance figures. Students will find success in examinations while some will also get admitted to foreign universities. An IT project will get the approval from the client. Healthcare and hospitality professionals will see opportunities to move abroad. Salespersons will quit the job this week as a new opportunity will come up.
Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week
Your financial status is intact. This promises a stable monetary life. You may go ahead with the plan to invest in speculative business. A celebration will be there at home and you will need to contribute generously. Settle a financial dispute involving a sibling or a friend. You may get back old dues which would improve the money situation. Purchasing a car is also on the cards.
Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week
Make a systematic diet plan, and include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. Capricorns with a history of liver-related ailments need to be extremely cautious this week. Some seniors will develop sleep-related issues that will need medical attention.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
Choose sun sign to read horoscope