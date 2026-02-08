Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, February 8-14, 2026: A fortunate week in married life

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep all your options open
Keep the love affair free from tremors, and ensure you spend more time with the lover. Handle wealth carefully and maintain a disciplined lifestyle this week.
Be a caring lover, and this makes your love life fabulous this week. Professionally, you’ll taste success. Minor health issues will exist. Pay attention to monetary decisions this week.
Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week
Avoid harsh statements or blunt expressions while sitting with the lover that may also hurt personal emotions. You must be a good listener and a caring person. Marital discords may disturb a few natives, but ensure you troubleshoot every issue before it grows. Take things positively, and you’ll see the love life blooming. This week, female natives may experience an unwanted pregnancy. Hence, unmarried girls need to be highly cautious.
Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week
Despite your tight schedule, your professional life will be cool and creative. You may have opportunities to display your talent at the workplace. Government officials can expect a location change. Jewelers, academicians, artisans, IT professionals, and business developers will have a good time, but be careful about the stiff competition around. Those who are in the creative industry, like authors, designers, and animation experts, will earn more money this week. Businessmen may also pick the week to launch a new concept or product.
Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week
Minor financial issues may be there, but you are good to consider serious investments in the stock market. Ensure you have professional guidance here, as you need to augment your wealth. Some natives will be happy to negotiate on property. However, it is good to keep a distance from major monetary transactions that will also invite trouble in the coming days. Businessmen will have minor trouble over taxes and payments.
Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week
Minor health issues will hurt you. There will be complications associated with the heart and lungs. Diabetic natives must give up food rich in sugar. You should also keep oil and fat out of the diet. Some natives will also have minor injuries while using a wet or slippery floor. Skin and ear infections will be common this week. Some natives may develop oral health issues. But these won’t be serious.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More