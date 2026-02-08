Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, February 8-14, 2026: A fortunate week in married life

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep all your options open Capricorn Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep the love affair free from tremors, and ensure you spend more time with the lover. Handle wealth carefully and maintain a disciplined lifestyle this week.

Be a caring lover, and this makes your love life fabulous this week. Professionally, you’ll taste success. Minor health issues will exist. Pay attention to monetary decisions this week.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week Avoid harsh statements or blunt expressions while sitting with the lover that may also hurt personal emotions. You must be a good listener and a caring person. Marital discords may disturb a few natives, but ensure you troubleshoot every issue before it grows. Take things positively, and you’ll see the love life blooming. This week, female natives may experience an unwanted pregnancy. Hence, unmarried girls need to be highly cautious.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week Despite your tight schedule, your professional life will be cool and creative. You may have opportunities to display your talent at the workplace. Government officials can expect a location change. Jewelers, academicians, artisans, IT professionals, and business developers will have a good time, but be careful about the stiff competition around. Those who are in the creative industry, like authors, designers, and animation experts, will earn more money this week. Businessmen may also pick the week to launch a new concept or product.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week Minor financial issues may be there, but you are good to consider serious investments in the stock market. Ensure you have professional guidance here, as you need to augment your wealth. Some natives will be happy to negotiate on property. However, it is good to keep a distance from major monetary transactions that will also invite trouble in the coming days. Businessmen will have minor trouble over taxes and payments.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week Minor health issues will hurt you. There will be complications associated with the heart and lungs. Diabetic natives must give up food rich in sugar. You should also keep oil and fat out of the diet. Some natives will also have minor injuries while using a wet or slippery floor. Skin and ear infections will be common this week. Some natives may develop oral health issues. But these won’t be serious.

Capricorn Sign Attributes Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color : Grey

Lucky Number : 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

