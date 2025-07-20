Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, July 20-26, 2025: New heights in business

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, give the best at work and in love Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

No friction will break the love affair. Spend more time together this week. Take up challenges at work and your health is intact. Financial issues exist.

Be careful to not disturb the rhythm of your love affair. Let challenges come in the office and show the willingness to overcome them. Financial issues will come up but health will also give you no trouble.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Keep the love affair subtle and cool. There will be instances where you may lose your temper. However, do not get into arguments this week and instead prefer spending happy moments. Your lover may sound stubborn. Those who are traveling must connect with their lover over the phone to express their feeling as this can strengthen the bonding. There will also be incidents where your parents or relatives may try interfering in the relationship. This will be mostly visible in married persons and ensure you handle these diplomatically.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Maintain a positive attitude throughout the week and keep the management happy. Come up with innovative ideas at team meetings that will also impress the clients. You may handle some tasks that will require traveling while IT, legal, media, advertising, copy editing, architecture, and aviation professionals will see new opportunities. Those who have job interviews scheduled will also be successful. Businessmen may have trouble in raising funds and new expansion drives should wait for some time.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Be careful about the expenditure. The inflow of wealth may not be as good par you expected. This may stop you from major financial decisions including investments in the stock market. You may require funds to clear the dues while some females will also contribute to a celebration within the family. Businessmen may succeed in clearing all pending dues and will also raise funds through promoters.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

No serious health issue will trouble you. However, it is good to keep a distance from junk food and aerated drinks. Ensure you maintain a balanced lifestyle and consume more vegetables. Give up food items rich in fat and oil. You may also quit alcohol. The second part of the week is good to join a gym or yoga session. Seniors may have sleep-related issues this week.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

