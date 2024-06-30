 Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, June 30- July 6, 2024 predicts financial hassles | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, June 30- July 6, 2024 predicts financial hassles

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 30, 2024 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn weekly horoscope for June 30- July 6, 2024, to know your astrological predictions.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a torchbearer of change

The romantic relationship will be cool and professionally you’ll be successful. Look for mart monetary investment options. Your health is also intact.

Look for mart monetary investment options.
Fix love-related problems and ensure you give more time to the relationship. Handle every professional challenge with determination and ensure you make smart financial decisions. Your health will also be good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

You need to be more mature in attitude and should also be positive towards life. An ex-flame will come back to life, bringing in happiness. However, married females need to stay away from this as their marital life will be in danger. Office romance seems good in movies and novels but can harm your marital life. Some love affairs may become toxic and your lover may also be possessive which makes you come out of the relationship this week.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Some corporate employees will be under heat for stern actions taken the previous day but do not give up your morals for petty gains Government officials can expect a location change. Jewelers, academicians, artisans, IT professionals, and business developers will have a good time but be careful about the stiff competition around. Businessmen may face some financial hassles in the first half but things will be clear as the week progresses.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

The financial status will be good. You’ll see wealth coming from different sources. A previous investment will also bring in good income which will tempt you to make more investments. You will succeed in earning good returns in business. You may send money for personal happiness but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things and saving is also crucial in the long run. The week is also good for signing new business deals.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Maintain a balanced office and personal life and keep the office stress outside the door. Spend more time with the family. Those who have a history of kidney ailment will need medical attention. Some minors may fall and develop cuts but there will be nothing serious. Those who want to quit smoking can pick this week as this is a good time to stop tobacco consumption.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, June 30- July 6, 2024 predicts financial hassles
