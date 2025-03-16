Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, March 16-22, 2025 predicts wealth incoming

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your options ready to strike Get the optimum results at work and ensure you also settle the relationship issues by sitting together. Wealth will be at your side. Minor health issues exist. Capricorn Weekly Horoscope, March 16-22, 2025: Wealth will be at your side.

Overcome the challenges at work with a positive attitude. Keep issues in the love affair under wraps and work to have a relationship. Financially you are good at making crucial decisions. Minor medical issues may come up.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let egos work out in the love affair and ensure your partner is in high spirits this week. Have control over your temper and this will help you overcome issues even while having disagreements. Provide respect and care and you can expect the same in return. You may also consider discussing the relationship with the parents. Single Capricorns will be happy to meet someone. Married females need to keep a watch on their spouse to save their marital life.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

New opportunities will knock on your door and the success lies in utilizing them at work. Your attitude is also crucial while handling significant tasks that may also demand extreme attention. Some Capricorns will clear competitive examinations while professionals handling machines may have productivity issues in the second part of the week. If you have an interview scheduled for this week, attend it with confidence.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will exist. However, be careful while making large purchases as your priority should be to save wealth. Some natives will resolve a financial conflict with a sibling. Be careful while signing bank checks and repaying a bank loan. The second part of the week is good for buying an automobile. Seniors may divide the wealth among children. Businessmen will succeed in signing new financial deals that will be helpful in the coming days.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues may impact the routine life. Some females may develop kidney-related ailments while children may be down with water-related issues. Viral fever and digestion issues will also be common this week. While traveling somewhere, take all the necessary precautions and keep a first aid box always with you. You may also join a gym this week to keep the body in shape.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

