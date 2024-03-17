Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, March 17-23, 2024 predicts romantic connections

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in honesty and sincerity Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, March 17-23, 2024. No major trouble will be there at the office.

Shower affection on the lover & settle the issues of the past. Be cool at the office & perform the best. Monetary troubles may be there & health is also a concern.

Handle domestic issues with a mature attitude. No major trouble will be there at the office. Minor monetary issues will be there and you should also pay attention to your health this week.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Look for love around and you will find one without much difficulty. Minor disagreements may be there but the love affair will go strong. You can also decide on marriage as the relationship will get the backing of parents. Give your partner the space to decide things. Give respect and care and you can expect the same in return. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Some issues may come up related to productivity. The first part of the week may not be satisfying and this may cause friction between you and the manager or senior. Eschew office politics and focus on the job to be successful. Keep clients happy and ensure. The first half of the week is not good for business and entrepreneurs will see fortune only in the latter half of the week.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Be careful in financial dealings. Those who are traveling may have issues while making online payments. You need to be highly cautious while lending a big amount as you may face challenges in getting it back. You may repair the home or renovate it. Some Capricorns will find happiness in financial donations. Mutual funds and fixed deposits are safe investment options this week.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Minor problems associated with teeth will disturb you. Females working in the kitchen need to be careful as they may have cuts while chopping vegetables. Sleep-related issues may also affect seniors which require medical attention. Those who are traveling must have a medical kit ready. Go for morning or evening walks; this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857