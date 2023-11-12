close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, November 12-18, predicts love blooms

Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, November 12-18, predicts love blooms

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 12, 2023 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn weekly horoscope for November 12- 18, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Mastering Serenity, Capricorn, Your Power Stays Unmatched

This week is going to be all about maintaining calm and achieving stability, dear Capricorn. A seemingly impossible balancing act becomes easy when approached with a cool and composed demeanor.

The strength of a Capricorn is unparalleled; it’s as if the essence of every mountain, the depth of every sea, resides within you. This week, this power shall not waver or wobble, despite the winds of uncertainty that might surround you. The week begins on a powerful note, bestowing upon you a sense of equilibrium you may have craved for long.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week:

Being an earth sign, your love blooms naturally, unforced and full of warm intentions. Your partner has likely been yearning for that authentic love that only you can provide. This week is perfect to lavish your partner with affection, Capricorn. Plan romantic getaways, surprise your partner with breakfast in bed, or perhaps finally make that commitment you have been holding off for long.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week:

Capricorn, the unfazed, your steady progress at work may face some slight turbulence this week. Expect change, some necessary, some surprising. Adapting is the name of the game this week at work. Be ready to don a plethora of hats as you sail through the ebb and flow of professional life. Maintain your grace under pressure and showcase your impeccable problem-solving skills.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week:

When it comes to managing finances, nobody does it better than you, Capricorn. But with planets playing mischief this week, beware of overspending or impulse shopping. This week may require some extra financial acumen, investing wisely and not putting all eggs in one basket is the call of the hour.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week:

Health is wealth, especially for the hard-working and industrious Capricorn. It's crucial this week to prioritize your wellbeing. Your body has been telling you to take it slow and the planets this week, loudly echo the same sentiment. Include yoga or meditation in your daily routine and don't overlook the importance of restful sleep.

﻿Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe.

Sunday, November 12, 2023
