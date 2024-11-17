Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, November 17 to 23, 2024 predicts inheriting a family property

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, look for bright times ahead Keep troubles out of the love affair and keep the partner happy. Overcome the professional issues to give the best outputs. Prosperity also exists this week. Capricorn Weekly Horoscope Today, November 17 to 23, 2024: Ensure you meet the requirements at work.

Settle the disputes within the love affair and spare time for the family. You may take up new challenges that will prove the professional mettle. No major monetary issue will disturb you. Health is also good this week.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Feel the love in the relationship. Consider smart decisions in the love affair. Avoid confrontations with the family members and also take the lover in confidence while making crucial decisions. Some long-distance love affairs may not get the expected results and this can cause distress in life. Your ex-flame may be back in the life, bringing in old lost happy days. But married natives should be careful about this as your family life will have serious impacts.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Ensure you meet the requirements at work. Some professionals, including IT, healthcare, hospitality, architecture, aviation, and automobile will see new opportunities to relocate abroad. You can also update the resume as you may receive interview calls. Some challenging tasks may keep you hooked to the workplace even after the working hours. Entrepreneurs will be happy to expand the trade to new territories. Students appearing for competitive examinations should require working a little more.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are good this week. A bank loan will be cleared while businessmen will find promoters to raise funds. Some females will invest in the stock market and speculative business which will bring in good returns in the coming days. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for expansion requirements. You may also donate money to charity while some Capricorns will inherit a family property or will in a legal dispute.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Be energetic as no major health issue will trouble you. However, those who have a history of cardiac illness will develop complications in the second part of the week. There can be minor issues that may impact sleep or even breathing. Pregnant females should avoid adventure activities and stay away from junk food and alcohol. Be careful about your diet and skip both alcohol and tobacco this week.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)