Weekly Horoscope Gemini, December 8 to 14, 2024 predicts an interview opportunity soon

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be careful about the hiccups in relationships Look for a prosperous love affair where you may spend more time with your partner. Take up new tasks that test your mettle. Health is also good this week. Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today, December 8 to 15, 2024: Take up new tasks that test your mettle.

Take up new tasks at work that may test your potential. The love relationship is fabulous and new love will hit you. No major health or wealth issues will trouble you.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Minor hiccups will be there in the relationship and you may require spending more time with the lover to resolve this. Overcome the issues with an open mind and be ready to accept the drawbacks of the lover. Some females will get the support of parents for marriage while single natives will be fortunate to fall in love. The second part of the week is good to reconcile with the ex-lover. However, married natives should not indulge in anything that may hurt their marital life.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

There can be challenges at work and some tasks may have tight deadlines. However, you may succeed in completing them without compromising on the quality. Those who are into IT, healthcare, hospitality, architecture, aviation, and human resources will see opportunities abroad. Keep the egos in the back seat when you take up team projects. Impress the clients with your communication. The second part of the week is also good to attend job interviews.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will be your companion as previous investments will bring in good money. There can be issues related to property with siblings but you may also be happy to resolve minor monetary issues involving friends. You may also plan a vacation abroad as the wealth now permits that. Businessmen will see additional funds from partners and promoters. You are good at buying electronic devices, furniture, and even vehicles.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Minor medical issues may be there but the routine life will be unaffected. Those who have breathing issues may require consulting a doctor. You should also have a positive mindset and adopt yoga to stay healthy. Some seniors may complain about pain in joints while females may develop skin infections. Viral fever will also be common this week.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

