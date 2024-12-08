Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Gemini, December 8 to 14, 2024 predicts an interview opportunity soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 08, 2024 04:02 AM IST

Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today, December 8 to 14, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. The second part of the week is good to reconcile with the ex-lover.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be careful about the hiccups in relationships

Look for a prosperous love affair where you may spend more time with your partner. Take up new tasks that test your mettle. Health is also good this week.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today, December 8 to 15, 2024: Take up new tasks that test your mettle.
Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today, December 8 to 15, 2024: Take up new tasks that test your mettle.

Take up new tasks at work that may test your potential. The love relationship is fabulous and new love will hit you. No major health or wealth issues will trouble you.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Minor hiccups will be there in the relationship and you may require spending more time with the lover to resolve this. Overcome the issues with an open mind and be ready to accept the drawbacks of the lover. Some females will get the support of parents for marriage while single natives will be fortunate to fall in love. The second part of the week is good to reconcile with the ex-lover. However, married natives should not indulge in anything that may hurt their marital life.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

There can be challenges at work and some tasks may have tight deadlines. However, you may succeed in completing them without compromising on the quality. Those who are into IT, healthcare, hospitality, architecture, aviation, and human resources will see opportunities abroad. Keep the egos in the back seat when you take up team projects. Impress the clients with your communication. The second part of the week is also good to attend job interviews.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will be your companion as previous investments will bring in good money. There can be issues related to property with siblings but you may also be happy to resolve minor monetary issues involving friends. You may also plan a vacation abroad as the wealth now permits that. Businessmen will see additional funds from partners and promoters. You are good at buying electronic devices, furniture, and even vehicles.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Minor medical issues may be there but the routine life will be unaffected. Those who have breathing issues may require consulting a doctor. You should also have a positive mindset and adopt yoga to stay healthy. Some seniors may complain about pain in joints while females may develop skin infections. Viral fever will also be common this week.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On