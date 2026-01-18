Weekly Horoscope Gemini, January 18-24, 2026: Expect some good news for students

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a good team player Keep troubles out of the love affair. You should also be careful to meet the professional expectations this week. Look for smart options to invest money. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Settle the disputes with the lover and avoid delving into the unpleasant past. Your professional performance is crucial for career growth. No major monetary issue will disturb you. Minor health issues may come up.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week Do not let egos work out in the love affair. Minor frictions will be there, but you must take the initiative to resolve them before things go beyond your control. While you have arguments, you need to be careful not to hurt your partner's feelings of the partner. It is also good not invade into the personal space of the lover this week. Single females attending a party or a function may receive a proposal in the second part of the week.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week You may have new challenges at the workplace. A senior or a coworker may try to belittle your achievements. This may upset you. Office politics may impact productivity, while your rapport with the seniors at the office will also undergo serious changes. Those who handle technical profiles will work additional hours this week. Businessmen will be successful in meeting the expectations of clients. Students waiting for admission at foreign universities may expect good news.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week Wealth will come in from different sources. This will help you clear the dues. You may seriously consider buying a new property. You may also succeed in selling off a property that was in a legal dispute. Some females will be a part of the property dispute within the family. This may lead to mental stress this week. Businessmen may receive a bank loan. There will also be success in settling monetary issues with the partners and clients.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week Minor health issues may come up. Those who have chest-related ailments should be careful, as minor complications may arise. Avoid adventure sports, including underwater activities, as minor injuries may happen. Some seniors will have breathing issues in the second half of the week and will need medical attention. Females with skin-related infections or oral health issues should consult a doctor.

Gemini Sign Attributes Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)