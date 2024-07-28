Weekly Horoscope Gemini, July 28-Aug 03, 2024 predicts a favourable week for traders

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you never play with emotions Resolve the relationship issues. Ensure you spend more time at work to give the best professional results. Financially you are good & health will give no trouble. Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, July 28-Aug 03: Health is also positive this week.

Handle the relationship issues on a positive note. Take up new roles at work to prove the professional mettle. Financially you are good. Health is also positive this week.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Keep a low profile in the love affair and ensure you do not indulge in arguments. Despite minor disagreements do not raise the voice at the lover. Be a good listener and show patience while making crucial relationship-related decisions. Your parents will approve of the love affair and you may also consider taking it to the next level. Some females will have marriage on the cards. Married females need to be loyal to their spouse to keep the family life happy.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Your attitude should be positive in the office and this can bring in many opportunities to prove your professional mettle. Take the team along with you while doing group projects. Some IT professionals and healthcare employees will see opportunities to relocate abroad. Traders dealing with electronics and food products will see new partnerships. Some entrepreneurs will be keen to launch new ventures in new territories and can confidently go ahead.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Go ahead with the plan to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. You will see wealth coming in as the week progresses. Some Gemini natives will inherit a maternal property while those who are into business will see good returns. Keep your financial life free from flaws and ensure you also donate money to charity. Some entrepreneurs will get funding from foreign sources and this will help in business expansion to new territories.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be good and no major medical issue will trouble you. However, keep the personal life free from stress. Maintain a balance between personal and professional life. Be careful while using the stairs or even while carrying heavy objects. Diabetes and high blood pressure can give you a bad time.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

