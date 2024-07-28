Weekly Horoscope Gemini, July 28-Aug 03, 2024 predicts a favourable week for traders
Read Gemini weekly horoscope for July 28-Aug 03, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Financially you are good & health will give no trouble.
Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you never play with emotions
Resolve the relationship issues. Ensure you spend more time at work to give the best professional results. Financially you are good & health will give no trouble.
Handle the relationship issues on a positive note. Take up new roles at work to prove the professional mettle. Financially you are good. Health is also positive this week.
Gemini Love Horoscope This Week
Keep a low profile in the love affair and ensure you do not indulge in arguments. Despite minor disagreements do not raise the voice at the lover. Be a good listener and show patience while making crucial relationship-related decisions. Your parents will approve of the love affair and you may also consider taking it to the next level. Some females will have marriage on the cards. Married females need to be loyal to their spouse to keep the family life happy.
Gemini Career Horoscope This Week
Your attitude should be positive in the office and this can bring in many opportunities to prove your professional mettle. Take the team along with you while doing group projects. Some IT professionals and healthcare employees will see opportunities to relocate abroad. Traders dealing with electronics and food products will see new partnerships. Some entrepreneurs will be keen to launch new ventures in new territories and can confidently go ahead.
Gemini Money Horoscope This Week
Go ahead with the plan to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. You will see wealth coming in as the week progresses. Some Gemini natives will inherit a maternal property while those who are into business will see good returns. Keep your financial life free from flaws and ensure you also donate money to charity. Some entrepreneurs will get funding from foreign sources and this will help in business expansion to new territories.
Gemini Health Horoscope This Week
Your health will be good and no major medical issue will trouble you. However, keep the personal life free from stress. Maintain a balance between personal and professional life. Be careful while using the stairs or even while carrying heavy objects. Diabetes and high blood pressure can give you a bad time.
Gemini Sign Attributes
- Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
- Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
- Symbol: Twins
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Arms & Lungs
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Silver
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Emerald
Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope