Weekly Horoscope Gemini, July 6-12, 2025: The stars predict a romantic week

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a team player Have a romantic week where your love life will be great. Continue your commitment at work that will bring positive results. Money-related issues will exist. Gemini Weekly Horoscope: Have a romantic week where your love life will be great.

Keep the love affair productive and ensure all responsibilities are taken care of at the workplace. You must be careful of health and wealth.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Your commitment to the relationship will be questioned this week. You may be upset over the attitude of the lover and some females will also act differently in the relationship. Open communication is crucial to settle all existing issues. You must also be careful to not bring in friends or relatives to the arguments. Single females will be happy to know that the chances of finding new love are high. Be practical in romance and also learn to be diplomatic in conversations.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

New tasks wait for you at the office that demands utmost care and attention. Your commitment will be tested at the workplace and a senior may also raise a finger at your performance. You should also be careful to not indulge in verbal fights with seniors Do not let egos play spoilsport in meeting the official requirements. Some businessmen will also be successful in launching new concepts. Students who have crucial examinations will need to brush up their knowledge and strive a little harder this time.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

There can be minor financial issues that may impact the repayment of loans. You need to be careful about financial arguments within the family. You may buy jewelry as well as property as an investment but it is good to avoid shopping for luxury items. You may renovate the home or invest in the stock business but ensure you handle everything smartly. Businessmen will see new opportunities to augment the trade and some entrepreneurs will also venture to territories abroad.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

There can be issues associated with the lungs and stomach. You may also have complaints related to vision and will require consulting a doctor. Sugar and hypertension patients need extra care. You can also make your own version of healthy snacks. Children need to be careful while on excursions. Those who drive a four-wheeler should be careful. It is also good to join a yoga class or a gym this week.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)