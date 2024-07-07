Weekly Horoscope Gemini, July 7-13 , 2024 predicts these new twists in love

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, handle every trouble effortlessly Troubleshoot romance issues to make the love affair a pleasant one. Your commitment at work will bring out good results. Both wealth & health will give a good time. Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, July 7-13, 2024: Troubleshoot romance issues to make the love affair a pleasant one.

Spend more time with the lover and take steps to overcome the existing love issues. Your productivity will help you grow in your career. Both your health and wealth will be great this week.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Be ready to see new twists in the relationship. Some pleasant things may happen, including the approval from parents for marriage or acceptance of the proposal. Single Gemini females may expect a proposal from a coworker or classmate. A friendship may also take a romantic run this week. Some Gemini females may get engaged while marriage is also on the cards. Spare the personal space for the lover to win the heart.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Perform the best at the workplace and also be productive. Some new assignments will need you to work overtime and this will also ensure career growth. Your rapport with your coworkers will help in team assignments. Office politics is not your cup of tea. Businessmen must maintain a cordial relationship with partners and try to solve every issue amicably. Traders will see good returns while dealing with textiles, electronics, automobiles, fashion accessories, and construction materials.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Have the financial statistics accurate as you don’t want to be in trouble later. Be careful about the expenditure and maintain a balance between income and expenses. You may get good returns from previous investments. Some natives will resolve a financial conflict with a sibling. Be careful while signing bank checks and repaying a bank loan. The second part of the week is good for buying an automobile. Seniors may divide the wealth among children.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

There will be no major ailment this week. However, some natives will see minor infections affecting the eyes, nose, or ears. You should avoid outside food as digestion can be a problem. Females may complain about gynecological issues. Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy. Maintain a balanced office and personal life and spend more time with the family.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)