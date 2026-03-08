Weekly Horoscope Gemini, March 8-14, 2026: Stars hint at overseas career opportunities this week

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are on for a game Gemini Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be sincere in a relationship. Take up new roles at work that help you display professionalism. Prosperity will permit smart investments this week.

Troubleshoot every issue in the love life for a better future. You will also be successful in meeting professional expectations. Both wealth and health are good.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week Expect minor issues in the first part of the week. Be careful when you have heated arguments, as this can lead to turbulence. You must be a good listener. Some natives will be fortunate to settle the issues in the previous love affair. However, this must not impact the present relationship. Single male natives will see a new person walking into their lives as the week progresses. This is also a good time to express your feelings to a crush. Do not hesitate to propose, and the response will be mostly positive.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week New projects will want you to give your utmost attention and be ready to even spend overtime this week. Some tasks will require travelling, and those who are keen to work abroad will see more opportunities. You must also be ready to settle the issues in a crucial project, which will add value to your profile. Be sensible while attending client sessions. Architecture, IT, hospitality, healthcare, and animation professionals will see opportunities abroad. Students will succeed in getting admission to foreign universities.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week You may receive the money from clients this week. Some traders will have relief from tax-related issues. The second part of the week is good to clear all dues. This is a good time to make smart investment plans. However, do not lend a big amount to anyone, as getting it back can be a tough task. You are also good at buying electronic devices, furniture, and even vehicles.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week No major illness will trouble you. However, minor infections will be there. There can be problems related to the ears and eyes. Oral health may also disturb you by the middle of the week. Pregnant females must avoid riding a two-wheeler this week. It is good to give up food rich in fat and oil. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects.

Gemini Sign Attributes Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)