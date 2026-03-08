Weekly Horoscope Gemini, March 8-14, 2026: Stars hint at overseas career opportunities this week

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are on for a game
Be sincere in a relationship. Take up new roles at work that help you display professionalism. Prosperity will permit smart investments this week.
Troubleshoot every issue in the love life for a better future. You will also be successful in meeting professional expectations. Both wealth and health are good.
Gemini Love Horoscope This Week
Expect minor issues in the first part of the week. Be careful when you have heated arguments, as this can lead to turbulence. You must be a good listener. Some natives will be fortunate to settle the issues in the previous love affair. However, this must not impact the present relationship. Single male natives will see a new person walking into their lives as the week progresses. This is also a good time to express your feelings to a crush. Do not hesitate to propose, and the response will be mostly positive.
Gemini Career Horoscope This Week
New projects will want you to give your utmost attention and be ready to even spend overtime this week. Some tasks will require travelling, and those who are keen to work abroad will see more opportunities. You must also be ready to settle the issues in a crucial project, which will add value to your profile. Be sensible while attending client sessions. Architecture, IT, hospitality, healthcare, and animation professionals will see opportunities abroad. Students will succeed in getting admission to foreign universities.
Gemini Money Horoscope This Week
You may receive the money from clients this week. Some traders will have relief from tax-related issues. The second part of the week is good to clear all dues. This is a good time to make smart investment plans. However, do not lend a big amount to anyone, as getting it back can be a tough task. You are also good at buying electronic devices, furniture, and even vehicles.
Gemini Health Horoscope This Week
No major illness will trouble you. However, minor infections will be there. There can be problems related to the ears and eyes. Oral health may also disturb you by the middle of the week. Pregnant females must avoid riding a two-wheeler this week. It is good to give up food rich in fat and oil. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More