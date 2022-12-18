Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Leo, 18-24 December 2022: Some unplanned situations

Weekly Horoscope Leo, 18-24 December 2022: Some unplanned situations

Published on Dec 18, 2022 12:04 AM IST

Horoscope Weekly for December 18-24 to read the daily astrological prediction for Leo. It's highly probable that committed Leo natives may get married soon.

Leo Daily Horoscope Weekly for December 18 tp 24 ,2022: It's inevitable that not everything may go the way Leo natives planned, but they'll emerge from adversity better and stronger.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Weekly Astrological Predictions says, it's inevitable that not everything may go the way Leo natives planned, but they'll emerge from adversity better and stronger. Your professional future looks promising as well. Leo students who have recently graduated may have an advantage in the job market. It's possible that a fantastic opportunity is right around the corner. Leo natives' love lives may remain exciting. It's highly probable that committed Leo natives may get married soon. The steady state of your finances may not continue this week. If you let costs keep rising, you may find yourself unable to stick to your planned spending. If at all possible, put off big purchases and investments. Travelling abroad could give you a chance to see parts of the world you have never been to before. It may be necessary to examine property documents thoroughly. Do business only if you know it to be a sure thing. Final exams can be stressful for Leo students.

Leo Finance This Week

This week, money problems will rattle you to your very core. Overspending on unnecessary items can be detrimental to Leo natives’ financial stability. Spending should be planned thoroughly beforehand.

Leo Family This Week

You've got a lot of good news coming your way this week. You may see the addition of a new family member who may quickly become a beloved member of your home. Wherever Leo natives go, they will make people happy and spread joy. Whoever you interact with may be impressed by your boundless vitality.

Leo Career This Week

In all likelihood, your superiors may be very pleased with your performance in your position. As a result, you may be able to test the limits of your abilities. Learning new skills could give Leo natives a leg up on the competition.

Leo Health This Week

Maintaining your fitness level may be as simple as identifying your stressors and finding ways to avoid them. Wellness may be achieved through a combination of a healthy diet, regular exercise, and stress reduction strategies.

Leo Love Life This Week

Quality time spent with your partner can be a precious part of a healthy romantic relationship this week. Sparking your passions is a surefire way to bring you two closer to one another emotionally. There can be private moments ahead.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

