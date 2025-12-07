Weekly Horoscope Leo, December 7-13, 2025: Expect new partnership deals

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you always sound positive Express love unconditionally. Your lover will be supportive, and this will also reflect in the job. Look for smart monetary decisions, and health is good. Leo Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Your love affair will be productive and creative. Be careful to meet the expectations of the management at the office. Handle wealth smartly, and health will be normal.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Your romantic life will be good throughout the week. The chances of meeting up with the ex-flame are high. Avoid arguments with the lover. You should also be expressive in terms of romance. Females who are single may get a proposal at the workplace, classroom, or at a family function. Some females will go back to their ex-lovers, but this may also impact the present affair.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Be sensible while handling crucial clients. Do not get into office politics and instead look for more productive assignments. New tasks will come up in the second part of the week. Media persons, graphic designers, chefs, and bankers will change the organization this week. You must sound positive while in team meetings, as this would also boost the confidence of your team members. Entrepreneurs will sign new partnership deals, and this will bring in more funds.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in this week. Some natives will find happiness in buying a new vehicle. Before you invest in the speculative business, study the market, as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. Some females will require spending on a celebration at home or office. Students will also need to pay the tuition fees at a foreign university. Businessmen will also sign new monetary deals that will help in trade expansions.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Do not compromise on your health this week. Seniors need to be careful about medication and should not skip appointments with the doctor. There can also be pain in joints and sleep-related issues that need medical attention. Some females will require medical attention for vision-related issues in the first part of the week. Children will also complain about viral fever and oral health issues.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)