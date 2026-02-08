Weekly Horoscope Leo, February 8-14, 2026: These professionals may expect good opportunities

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be sensitive towards others’ preferences Have a happy love relationship along with professional success this week. You are financially good. However, there will be health issues this week. Leo Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You’ll experience a fabulous love life along with a busy but productive office life. Utilize the wealth smartly this week. Minor health issues may disturb the week.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week Open communication is crucial in a relationship, and you should spend more time together. You need to be romantic while spending time with your lover and must also value the preferences of your partner. Be careful while you delve into the past, as the partner may not prefer this. You both may also plan a vacation together, where you may take a call on the marriage. Married females may have issues with the interference of the relatives of the spouse. Talk and resolve this issue.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week Continue your commitment at work. You are suggested that you should be patient and keep a friendly relationship with the seniors and bosses. It is good to take up new responsibilities. Those who are junior need to be diplomatic and cordial within the team to ensure support and coordination. Photographers, healthcare professionals, chefs, architects, copywriters, technicians, and academicians will get ample opportunities to prove their competency at the workplace. Students will clear the examinations. There will also be success in getting admission for higher studies.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week Wealth will come in. However, your priority should be to save for the rainy day. There will be hiccups related to some loans. Some male natives will inherit property. You may donate money to charity, while some natives will also spend on the medical expenses of a relative. Some females will prefer the first part of the week to donate money to charity.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week Minor health issues may come up this week. There can be trouble associated with the lungs, and some seniors will have breathing issues in the second half of the week and will need medical attention. You should also be careful while traveling to hilly areas. Do not consume junk food and instead have more vegetables. You should also be careful while using a wet floor.

Leo Sign Attributes Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby Leo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)