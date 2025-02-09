Weekly Horoscope Leo, February 9-15, 2025 predicts new ventures

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You love risks that help prove your potential Leo Weekly Horoscope February 9-15, 2025: Overcome the tremors in the love affair and ensure you meet professional expectations.

Stay happy in the love life and share emotions unconditionally. Work out on professional issues to give the best official results. Your health is good this week.

Overcome the tremors in the love affair and ensure you meet professional expectations. Prosperity permits crucial financial decisions. Your health will also be good throughout the week.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Embrace new love and spend more time in the relationship. Some love affairs may be toxic as the lover will be possessive. This can lead to mental stress and you must come out of it. You may have differences of opinion but they won’t go out of control. Take a mature stand on crucial issues and also shower affection on the partner. Some relationships will work out and you both need to have more communication by spending time together.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Minor job-related problems can happen this week. Your commitment to the profession will be visible but some office-related politics can play the spoilsport. Do not let egos impact the professional performance. Those who are into arts and creative sectors will have opportunities to display their talent. You need to be careful while handling clients with temper issues. Students will also clear the examinations to move abroad. Entrepreneurs must focus more on the business. Ensure you are on the right track before you launch new ventures.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Financial prosperity exists this week. You are good at making investments in real estate. Some females will win a legal dispute over property while the second part of the week is also good to donate money to charity. You may resolve a monetary issue involving a friend this week while there will also be occasions to spend money for celebrations with friends or family members.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will harm you this week. It is fair to stick to a healthy diet rich in nutrients and proteins. Females will complain about digestion issues and children may have viral fever that will stop them from attending school. Pregnant Leos must also be careful to avoid adventure sports.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)