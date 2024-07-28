 Weekly Horoscope Leo, July 28-Aug 03, 2024 predicts expected returns | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 28, 2024
New Delhi
Weekly Horoscope Leo, July 28-Aug 03, 2024 predicts expected returns

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 28, 2024 01:09 AM IST

Read Leo weekly horoscope for July 28-Aug 03 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Show the willingness to take up new responsibilities at the office.

Leo– (23rd August to 22nd September)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are a good friend and partner

Settle the love issues and keep the partner happy by spending more time together. You will also have a busy office life and financial stability this week.

Weekly Horoscope Leo, July 28-Aug 03, 2024: Be careful to not hurt the emotions of the lover this week.
Weekly Horoscope Leo, July 28-Aug 03, 2024: Be careful to not hurt the emotions of the lover this week.

Show the willingness to take up new responsibilities at the office. Be careful to not hurt the emotions of the lover this week. You are good in terms of both finance and health.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

You may be proud of the dynamics and chemistry in the love relationship. For single natives, the chance of meeting a new partner is high this week. Be careful while you express your emotions as your lover may be volatile and pessimistic. Do not interfere in the personal space of the lover and ensure you shower affection unconditionally. Maintain proper communication in the love affair as this will lassos help you overcome minor tremors.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

The professional life is good as multiple opportunities will come up to prove the mettle. Ensure you take up every responsibility. Some tasks will keep you busy at the workplace for long hours while sales and marketing persons will also travel a lot. You may also pick this week as the right time to switch the job. Businessmen will be happy to see new opportunities around and can confidently launch ventures this week. Students will clear competitive examinations while a few Leos will also gain admission to higher studies.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Look for more options to augment the wealth. Though money will come in, some previous investments will not bring out the expected returns. Avoid luxury shopping and instead look for safe investment options. Female Leos will see a hike in salary or may even inherit a family property. Some natives will see legal issues getting resolved. You may also plan a vacation abroad with the family.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Take up the medical issues with a serious note. Some seniors may develop chest-related infections and may require medical attention. However, the routine life will not be affected. If you have surgery in the line, you can go ahead with the schedule. Kids are advised to be careful when they play outside or on a camping trip as minor injuries may happen.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

