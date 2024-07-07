Weekly Horoscope Leo, July 7-13, 2024 predicts minor frictions in love

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, risks make you powerful Productivity and performance will help you get accolades at work. Have a happy romantic life this week. No major medical issue will also disturb you. Weekly Horoscope Leo, July 7-13, 2024: Have a happy romantic life this week.

Have a romantic week by staying happy in love. Despite minor clashes at the office, productivity at the office will be intact. No serious medical problems will trouble you this week. You will also see wealth from different sources.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Your sincerity in the love affair will be appreciated. Many surprises wait for you and you need to be ready to even welcome new twists in your love life. Some love affairs may see minor friction in the second half and then take the initiative to settle down the things. Be transparent in communication and this helps you overcome misunderstandings. No discussion should involve verbal abuse or personal insults. Married Leos should stay away from office romance as well.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Your positive attitude will have a productive outcome at the workplace. IT, healthcare, animation, design, architecture, and automobile professionals will see opportunities abroad. Those who want to quit the job can put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. New interview calls will come in a day. Traders will have minor licensing issues with local authorities that need to be resolved amicably. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will see positive results.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Be careful about the expenditure. Though wealth will come in, you need to save for the rainy day. Some Leos will buy a new property while a few will look for fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. Have a proper financial plan. Businessmen will be successful in finding funds abroad and some long pending dues will also be cleared. This week is also good to donate to charity.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Maintain a balanced office and personal life this week. This will help you stay mentally strong. Stay healthy this week. Most seniors will be medically good. However, some seniors will complain of body aches and pain in joints. Ensure you wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. Viral fever, sore throat, and skin allergies will be common this week. Those who have respiratory issues must consult a doctor.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)