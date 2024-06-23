 Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 23-29, 2024 predicts hurdles may come your way | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 23-29, 2024 predicts hurdles may come your way

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 23, 2024 12:14 AM IST

Read Leo weekly horoscope for June 23-29, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Challenges may arise, but your strength will guide you through.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, unlocking Leo’s Potentials This Week

Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 23 to 29, 2024: Health-wise, this is a week to focus on holistic well-being.
Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 23 to 29, 2024: Health-wise, this is a week to focus on holistic well-being.

A week full of possibilities and choices, leading to self-discovery and newfound confidence. Challenges may arise, but your strength will guide you through.

This week, Leo, you are encouraged to embrace every opportunity that comes your way, even those that seem challenging at first. Your inherent courage and determination will be your best allies. Relationships, both professional and personal, will bloom under your careful attention, while a keen focus on health and finances will set the stage for long-term success.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Love and romance take a front seat this week for Leo, signaling a time of deepened connections and new beginnings. For those in a relationship, this is the perfect moment to express your deeper feelings and perhaps plan a romantic gesture that speaks volumes. Singles might find themselves drawn to someone unexpectedly, hinting at the beginning of a passionate connection.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Your career path is lit with promise this week, offering opportunities to shine and showcase your leadership qualities. A project or task that previously seemed daunting now offers the chance to prove your capabilities. Don’t shy away from taking the lead; your innovative ideas and enthusiastic approach will not go unnoticed by superiors. Networking is also highlighted, with potentially valuable connections just a conversation away.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Financially, this week encourages a delicate balance between spending and saving. An unexpected expense could catch you off-guard, but careful planning and budgeting will ease any potential stress. This is also an ideal time to consider investment opportunities, especially those related to long-term goals. Seeking advice from a financial expert could lead to lucrative insights.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Health-wise, this is a week to focus on holistic well-being. Physical activities that also engage the mind, such as yoga or martial arts, can be particularly beneficial. If you've been considering a change in diet or routine, now is an auspicious time to start. Mental health also demands attention; stress management techniques like meditation or journaling could offer a much-needed respite.

﻿﻿Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 23-29, 2024 predicts hurdles may come your way
