Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 10-16, 2024 predicts minor health concerns
Read Leo weekly horoscope for March 10-16,2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financially you are good but minor health issues exist.
Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Leos never fail to surprise others
Settle the love-related issues &look for more creative time in romance. The office life will see no major issues & financial prosperity also exists this week.
There will be happiness in the love relationship. Settle the professional challenges to prove proficiency at the job. Financially you are good but minor health issues exist.
Leo Love Horoscope This Week
There will be minor friction in the love affair in the first part of the week. Take the initiative to settle it. Be cool even while having disagreements. Do not hurt the emotions of your lover. Whenever you feel a gap in the relationship, talk openly with the spouse and douse the fire before it goes out of control. Your love relationship will bloom. The second part of the week is also good to reconcile with the ex-lover.
Leo Career Horoscope This Week
Take the steps to settle the issue in a project. This is crucial as the deadline will also be nearing. Your rapport with the client needs rework. Be careful while interacting with seniors as some statements may be misunderstood. Office politics is a major issue that you may have to deal with. Some professionals will have a tight schedule while a few will also switch jobs for better packages. Trades and businessmen may have a tiff with local authorities and this requires to be solved immediately.
Leo Money Horoscope This Week
Go for major financial decisions this week. Some Leos will receive money from multiple sources and this promises smart investments. You may try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. Those who are fortunate will win a legal battle or even inherit a family property. Leos are required to even contribute to a celebration at home or at the office.
Leo Health Horoscope This Week
You may develop cardiac-related issues in the first part of the week. Be careful about your diet and skip anything that has fat or oil. Ensure your parents are in good health and promise them a happy atmosphere at home. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff. You should also join a gym to stay healthy.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857
