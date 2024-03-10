 Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 10-16, 2024 predicts minor health concerns | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 10-16, 2024 predicts minor health concerns

Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 10-16, 2024 predicts minor health concerns

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 10, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo weekly horoscope for March 10-16,2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financially you are good but minor health issues exist.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Leos never fail to surprise others

Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 10-16, 2024. The second part of the week is also good to reconcile with the ex-lover.
Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 10-16, 2024. The second part of the week is also good to reconcile with the ex-lover.

Settle the love-related issues &look for more creative time in romance. The office life will see no major issues & financial prosperity also exists this week.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

There will be happiness in the love relationship. Settle the professional challenges to prove proficiency at the job. Financially you are good but minor health issues exist.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

There will be minor friction in the love affair in the first part of the week. Take the initiative to settle it. Be cool even while having disagreements. Do not hurt the emotions of your lover. Whenever you feel a gap in the relationship, talk openly with the spouse and douse the fire before it goes out of control. Your love relationship will bloom. The second part of the week is also good to reconcile with the ex-lover.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Take the steps to settle the issue in a project. This is crucial as the deadline will also be nearing. Your rapport with the client needs rework. Be careful while interacting with seniors as some statements may be misunderstood. Office politics is a major issue that you may have to deal with. Some professionals will have a tight schedule while a few will also switch jobs for better packages. Trades and businessmen may have a tiff with local authorities and this requires to be solved immediately.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Go for major financial decisions this week. Some Leos will receive money from multiple sources and this promises smart investments. You may try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. Those who are fortunate will win a legal battle or even inherit a family property. Leos are required to even contribute to a celebration at home or at the office.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

You may develop cardiac-related issues in the first part of the week. Be careful about your diet and skip anything that has fat or oil. Ensure your parents are in good health and promise them a happy atmosphere at home. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff. You should also join a gym to stay healthy.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On