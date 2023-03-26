Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 26-April 1, 2023 predicts a family reunion

Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 26-April 1, 2023 predicts a family reunion

ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
Mar 26, 2023 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo Weekly horoscope for March 24-April 1 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Your academic and other life aspects are also looking positive.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

This week is looking great in terms of Leo natives' health. Weekly astrological prediction says, you should prioritize taking care of yourself, whether it's through exercise, good nutrition or stress management techniques like yoga. Your family life is also on a good track, with a possibility of a family gathering. Romance is fairly good, but there may be some conflicts to watch out for. On the other hand, your professional life may not be as great with challenges like a heavy workload and lack of appraisal or promotion. However, your property life is excellent, with the possibility of changing houses and buying or renovating a new property. Travel also looks good with the possibility of a pilgrimage or domestic tour. Your academic and other life aspects are also looking positive. You may bag a scholarship as well. Make the most of this week by taking care of your health, spending quality time with your loved ones and ensuring a balance between work and leisure.

Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 25- April 1, 2023:

Leo Finance This Week

This week is looking financially promising for Leo natives. You may see an increase in wealth and financial resources. Investment opportunities and loan approvals are favourable. Consider reviewing your wealth management strategy and making smart monetary decisions.

Leo Family This Week

You might have a good time with your family this week. Gather with loved ones for a picnic or guide the young ones with their responsibilities. A visiting relative may bring joy to the family. Don't ignore parents' health concerns.

Leo Career This Week

You may face challenges in your work life. You may face a heavy workload or a lack of appreciation for your efforts. However, don't lose hope; instead, work on improving your skills and seeking new opportunities.

Leo Health This Week

This week promises to be great for Leo natives' health. Incorporate stress-management techniques such as yoga and exercise into your routine for optimal wellness. Adopt a nutritious diet to maintain good health.

Leo Love Life This Week

Leo natives' romantic life may not be as smooth this week. If you're in a relationship, maintain open communication with your partner. Consider going on a date night or trying online dating to reignite the spark. If you're single, be open to opportunities for love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope leo horoscope today
