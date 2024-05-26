 Weekly Horoscope Leo, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts happy moments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Leo, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts happy moments

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 26, 2024 12:17 AM IST

Read Leo weekly horoscope for May 26- June 01, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Have a romantic week where your love life will be mesmerizing.

Leo – 23rd July to 22nd August

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, leos practices integrity

Have a romantic week where your love life will be mesmerizing. Official success also leads to mental happiness. Be careful in financial affairs this week.

Weekly Horoscope Leo, May 26- June 1, 2024: Be careful in financial affairs this week.
Weekly Horoscope Leo, May 26- June 1, 2024: Be careful in financial affairs this week.

Your relationship will see bright moments. While businessmen can launch new business ideas, have a proper financial plan this week. Your health will be good.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Look for more happy moments in love. There can be minor turbulence and mostly ego will be the reason. Avoid the interference of a third person in the love life. Your relationship will get the support of parents but marriage will have to wait. You may also patch up with the ex-lover who had broken up on ego issues. Married females may also get conceived this week. Keep your lover happy and ensure you are sensitive towards the emotions of the lover.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Some hurdles may come up at the office. However, you will overcome them through hard work and determination. Avoid office politics and attend all team meetings prepared. Your stand on topics is crucial at the office. Be cool and composed even while having a tough time at the office and this will also help you in strategy-making Students appearing for competitive examinations can also obtain positive results. Your actions will be motivating for many people and this will work to your benefit in the profession.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Despite wealth flowing in, it is wiser to stay away from large-scale financial investments. Do not splurge in real estate and speculative investments, as the odds of monetary losses are probably probable. However, you may renovate the house or buy a vehicle. Some Leos will inherit a family property in the second part of the week.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Avoid lifting heavy objects and ensure you have a balanced diet. The menu must be free from oil and fat and should also be rich in proteins and nutrients. Some children will complain about oral health and seniors will have breathing problems. To ensure your mental health is in proper shape, be a part of some spiritual activity groups.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Leo, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts happy moments
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On