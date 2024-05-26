Weekly Horoscope Leo, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts happy moments

Leo – 23rd July to 22nd August Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, leos practices integrity Have a romantic week where your love life will be mesmerizing. Official success also leads to mental happiness. Be careful in financial affairs this week. Weekly Horoscope Leo, May 26- June 1, 2024: Be careful in financial affairs this week.

Your relationship will see bright moments. While businessmen can launch new business ideas, have a proper financial plan this week. Your health will be good.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Look for more happy moments in love. There can be minor turbulence and mostly ego will be the reason. Avoid the interference of a third person in the love life. Your relationship will get the support of parents but marriage will have to wait. You may also patch up with the ex-lover who had broken up on ego issues. Married females may also get conceived this week. Keep your lover happy and ensure you are sensitive towards the emotions of the lover.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Some hurdles may come up at the office. However, you will overcome them through hard work and determination. Avoid office politics and attend all team meetings prepared. Your stand on topics is crucial at the office. Be cool and composed even while having a tough time at the office and this will also help you in strategy-making Students appearing for competitive examinations can also obtain positive results. Your actions will be motivating for many people and this will work to your benefit in the profession.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Despite wealth flowing in, it is wiser to stay away from large-scale financial investments. Do not splurge in real estate and speculative investments, as the odds of monetary losses are probably probable. However, you may renovate the house or buy a vehicle. Some Leos will inherit a family property in the second part of the week.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Avoid lifting heavy objects and ensure you have a balanced diet. The menu must be free from oil and fat and should also be rich in proteins and nutrients. Some children will complain about oral health and seniors will have breathing problems. To ensure your mental health is in proper shape, be a part of some spiritual activity groups.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)