Sun, Sept 28, 2025
Weekly Horoscope Leo, September 28- October 4, 2025: Overseas opportunities for these professions

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 06:17 am IST

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are no stranger to hiccups

Resolve the issues in the love affair and continue working to meet the professional requirements. This week is good for resolving a monetary issue within the family.

Leo weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Settle the disputes in your love life and have a happy professional life. Continue picking up safe monetary investment options. No health issues exist.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

There will be moments to cherish in the relationship. Continue supporting the lover in both personal and professional endeavors. You need to be expressive while spending time with your partner and do not hesitate to present your feelings. It is also good to avoid the interference of a third person in a love affair. Some love affairs will turn into marriage. Married females must keep a distance from the ex-lover, as this can lead to tremors this week.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Look for professional opportunities at the workplace. You may pick the first part of the week to settle issues with coworkers. Some IT, healthcare, aviation, electronics, animation, designing, finance, banking, and sales professionals will see opportunities abroad. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations. Students may also succeed in getting admission for higher studies.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

There can be minor disputes over property within the family, and you need to take the lead to resolve this. You will be able to buy a vehicle in the middle of the week, while the first half of the week is also good to buy a new house. If you are into the online business, you will see it flourishing, bringing more revenue to the coffers. Businessmen should be careful while making big investments in a new territory.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issues will trouble you. This gives you the freedom to take part in adventure activities. Female natives need to be careful about pain in joints, breathing issues, and migraine. There can also be infections associated with the eyes, ears, and bones, but nothing will be serious. You should also cut down the intake of oil and fried items, along with sugar. This will help you stay healthy and fit.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Leo, September 28- October 4, 2025: Overseas opportunities for these professions
