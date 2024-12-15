Weekly Horoscope Libra, December 15 to 21, 2024 predicts luck with the end of retrograde

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, balance Awaits in the Stars This Week For the week, focus on balance in love, career, finances, and health for optimal harmony and personal growth. Libra Weekly Horoscope Today, December 15 to 21, 2024: For the week, focus on balance in love, career, finances, and health for optimal harmony and personal growth.

This week, Libras are advised to find balance in all aspects of their lives. It’s love, work, or personal well-being, but maintaining balance will always lead to positive outcomes. You can expect new opportunities in your career and you should be careful with finances. When it comes to health, put your self-care routines first to keep you feeling and looking your best.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week:

This week, Libras are urged to focus on relationships, and to do so by communicating openly and understandingly with their partners. Whether you’re single or committed, this is a great time to connect on a deeper level and work through any remaining issues. There are new connections, which are exciting for singles. Always listen actively to your partner’s needs and express your own.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week:

This week, Libras have career opportunities to advance in their professional lives. You will need to collaborate and work with others on projects, so be open to working with colleagues. Be organized and proactive to meet deadlines efficiently. Don’t forget to show off your skills with confidence, which could result in recognition and promotion. Avoid burnout by balancing work commitments with personal life.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week:

This week, Libras must plan financially to keep their money stable. Look at your budget and spending habits to see where you can cut back. Investments should be taken with caution and unnecessary risks should be avoided, instead choosing long term, secure options. If you need advice, this is a good time to seek it from a financial expert. Be watchful of your expenses to be financially secure.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week:

Balance into your daily routine and prioritize health. Make sure you are getting enough rest and relaxation, as well as regular exercise, to keep yourself physically well. To help with mental clarity and emotional stability, consider adopting mindfulness practices like meditation or yoga. Focus on what you eat, choosing healthy meals to keep your body powered. A balanced approach to health will help you have more energy and vitality throughout the week.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)