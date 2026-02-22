Weekly Horoscope Libra, February 22-28, 2026: These astro insights may bring a positive turn in your personal life

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Open Heart, Quiet Mind, Bright New Choices Libra Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

This week brings calm chances to fix small daily problems, meet helpful people, and make steady progress toward simple personal and family goals with care.

You will feel steady and able to solve practical matters this week. Small steps at home and with friends will make life easier. Trust clear thinking, kind words, and calm choices to move forward with safety and steady hope. Celebrate little wins and share gratitude.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

You will notice warm moments with someone kind this week. Gentle talks and honest smiles build trust between you. Listen more than you speak and show care with small actions like helping or sharing time. A friendly note or small helpful deed will make the other person happy. Stay patient during bumps and choose soft words in tense moments. Respect and steady attention will deepen connection and bring comfort. Send a kind message and smile.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

At work, focus on one task at a time to finish well. Make a short list of priorities and check items off as you go. Offer help when a teammate asks and accept help when offered. Speak clearly in meetings and keep notes to avoid confusion. Small steady steps make big projects easier. Praise good ideas and share credit when possible. Your dependable work will build trust and open calm new chances. Stay kind always.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

This week your spending stays steady and planned. Write down small costs each day to see where money goes. Avoid quick purchases and choose items that last. Talk with family before large buys to agree on a clear plan. Find small ways to save, like choosing simple options or delaying congruent wants. Saving a little each day will build a helpful cushion and bring peace when bills arrive. Check offers and pick the sensible ones.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Keep a steady sleep schedule and eat simple, healthy vegetarian meals. Take short walks or gentle stretches each day to lift your energy and clear the mind. Drink water often and rest when tired. Avoid heavy screens before bed and try breathing exercises when you feel stressed. Small habits like morning sunlight and a short calm hobby before sleep will help your body heal and keep your thoughts bright. Share smiles with family daily together.

Libra Sign Attributes Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond Libra Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

