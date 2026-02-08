Weekly Horoscope Libra, February 8-14, 2026: Professionally successful on the horizon

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, spread positive thoughts around Handle tremors impacting the love affair. Look for more opportunities to prove your professional mettle. Both wealth and health show positive changes. Libra Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Do not let egos impact the relationship. You will be professionally successful. Both health and wealth will be productive this week.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week Do not let turbulence in the relationship go out of control. Keep the lover in a good mood, and you are also required to value the opinion of the partner while making crucial decisions. Your emotions will speak through actions, and the partner will consider your aspirations this week. Avoid discussing old, unpleasant issues in the relationship, and do not open up the healed wounds. Married females need to be careful to maintain a cordial relationship with the parents of their spouse.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week You will take up new tasks that will also give you opportunities to prove your professional mettle. Be cordial with the team members and utilize communication skills while negotiating with clients. Some professionals will travel abroad for job purposes. You may consider updating the profile on a job portal, and new interviews will be scheduled in the second part of the week. Businessmen may confidently launch a new project or product. The second part of the week is also good for resolving all tax-related issues.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week Your financial status is intact. This promises a stable monetary life. You may consider buying electronic appliances, while some females will invest in real estate. You may sell or buy a property, while businessmen will be fortunate to receive funds through promoters for future expansions. Some natives will also plan a vacation abroad if their financial status permits it. Seniors may also seriously consider dividing the wealth among the children.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week While no major health issue will impact life, it is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. A minor accident may occur, and you should also be ready to have issues related to the lungs or chest. Seniors may require immediate medical attention. Some females may also develop skin-related allergies. While traveling somewhere, take all the necessary precautions and keep a first aid box always with you.

Libra Sign Attributes Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond Libra Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)