Weekly Horoscope Libra, January 29- February 4, 2023: Career success foreseen

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

This week can be a busy but fruitful one for Libras. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, you've got a busy week ahead of you, full of meetings, talks, and other commitments. Since you'll be in a positive frame of mind, you'll be able to make lots of headway. Employees who receive a salary have a vested interest in increasing productivity. Your current financial situation is adequate, and entrepreneurs would be able to secure funding for their new enterprise. You have to keep things cool at home and be there for your loved ones. Maintaining your composure is essential if the romantic front continues to see some waves. In this case, the students will do well on tests and experience the sweet taste of success. Your success will be a direct result of your efforts and hard work. Those who are looking to unload their unwanted belongings can probably make a good profit. If you put in the time and effort before you leave for your international trip, you'll have a much more relaxing and enjoyable time once you get there.

Libra Finance This Week

In order to streamline their finances, Libra business people can try to negotiate a large-scale deal. The finances would be secure, with healthy returns from tried and true investment methods. A new loan may not be the best idea at the moment.

Libra Family This Week

Misunderstandings with the kids could arise at home. It is recommended that you avoid arguments unless absolutely necessary. Your brother or sister might come to you for advice. Avoid being extreme in your opinions; strike a balance.

Libra Career This Week

Libra natives can count on their coworkers' undivided loyalty this week. Their quick pace will continue to impress the seniors. Career success is possible for those whose work involves interaction with foreign markets. Sizeable monetary benefits are also on the horizon.

Libra Health This Week

Your overly sensitive and emotionally charged actions could be detrimental to your mental and physical well-being. Try to fit in some meditation time whenever you can. The internal and external benefits of a healthy diet, yoga, and reflection.

Libra Love Life This Week

You should keep your behaviour adaptable so as not to damage your romantic connection. This week, marital stress may persist if one partner is uncooperative. If you want to get these problems fixed, you need to be patient.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

