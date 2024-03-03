 Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 3-9, 2024 predicts positive outcomes | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 3-9, 2024 predicts positive outcomes

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 03, 2024 02:34 AM IST

Read Libra weekly horoscope for March 3-9,,2024 to know your astrological predictions. Love is in the air, but so is the challenge for Libras.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Balancing Acts with Grace and Grit

This week, Libras will find themselves walking tightropes in various aspects of their lives, requiring a perfect blend of their inherent charm and seldom-used tenacity. While balancing acts are nothing new to a Libra, the stakes seem a bit higher now, promising growth if navigated with care.

Weekly Horoscope Libra, Mar 3-9, 2024: Libras, brace yourselves for a week of artful balancing, from personal relationships to professional ambitions.

Libras, brace yourselves for a week of artful balancing, from personal relationships to professional ambitions. Your diplomacy will be your best asset, allowing you to mediate conflicts and charm your way through tricky negotiations. However, it's also a time to stand firm on your values, especially when they're challenged.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Love is in the air, but so is the challenge for Libras. Those in relationships will find their diplomatic skills tested as small misunderstandings could escalate if not handled with your typical finesse. Single Libras might find themselves juggling more suitors than they can handle, thanks to their irresistible charm. The key to navigating this week successfully is communication.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

At work, your ability to see both sides of every story makes you the go-to person for resolving conflicts. However, this might put you in a tight spot as everyone seeks your guidance. Remember, it's okay to set boundaries and prioritize your workload. Additionally, a project that had been in limbo might finally start moving forward, but it requires your undivided attention.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

This week might feel like a financial tightrope, but your natural knack for balance will see you through. An unexpected expense could cause initial panic, but take a deep breath before making any drastic financial decisions. It's an excellent time to review your budget and maybe even seek advice from a financial expert.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Your energy levels may fluctuate more than usual this week, making it essential to listen to your body's needs. While social engagements and work commitments vie for your attention, remember that rest is not a luxury but a necessity. Incorporating gentle exercise, like yoga or a leisurely walk, can help maintain your physical and mental balance. Also, be mindful of your diet.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

