Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 9 to 15, 2025 predicts abroad opportunities

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, challenges make you stronger Minor ups and downs make the love life realistic. Settle professional issues with a diplomatic attitude. Experience both prosperity and good health. Libra Weekly Horoscope, March 9 to 15, 2025: Experience both prosperity and good health.

Be careful while handling love-related issues this week and you must also settle the professional issues with a positive note. Both wealth and health are positive.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Keep your lover in a good mood and ensure you spend more time in the relationship. Be a patient listener and this will help you overcome the turbulences in the love affair. While spending more time with the lover, shower affection and you both need to encourage each other in both personal and professional endeavors. This is also a good time to conceive and you can think about starting a new family. Married females should be careful while reconciling with their ex-lover.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

There will be opportunities to prove your mettle at the workplace. It is your duty to find the right time to utilize the opportunity to strike active career growth. Female natives will face troubles in the office which you may complain to the human resources department. Businessmen must maintain a cordial relationship with partners and try to solve every issue amicably. You may receive assistance from close relatives related to work or study. Some businessmen will see good returns but avoid investments in new territories, especially in foreign locations.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

There can be issues associated with money but it is fine to buy electronic appliances and furniture. You can also consider investments, especially in stock or property as this is a good time to invest for a better future. Some entrepreneurs may need to spend money on legal issues and be prepared for that. This week is also good to donate money to charity.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issues will be there. Female natives will recover from all prevailing illnesses and this is a positive sign. However, you need to be sure about the diet. Some children may have a viral fever, sore throat, and digestion issues. Pregnant females need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler. Give up smoking this week and also start the day with mild exercise or a walk.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)