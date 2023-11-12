Weekly Horoscope Libra, November 12-18, 2023 predicts pleasant love life

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Balancing Scales Amidst the Stars A lively week is on the horizon for Libra, as celestial alignments prompt excitement, breakthroughs and a drive to seek justice. The Libra charm will be sparkling this week, be sure to channel your intellectual and artistic inclinations wisely. Weekly Horoscope Libra, November 12- 18, 2023: A lively week is on the horizon for Libra, as celestial alignments prompt excitement, breakthroughs and a drive to seek justice.

Don't be alarmed. Just go along with the tide. Jupiter's benevolent energies suggest a vibrant love life and workplace atmosphere. Let your persuasive nature handle conflicts, use your natural charisma and aim for a harmonious week. Monetary prospects are favorable as Mercury guides towards financial rewards. Be prepared to compromise where necessary and take the health-conscious path, suggested by Venus.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week:

Stay grounded as feelings rush in, harness your diplomacy to handle challenging moments. By week's end, Jupiter will sway matters to your advantage. Whether single or committed, the air will be thick with passion, warmth and honesty. Do not fear to speak from the heart and lay your feelings bare, you are likely to find the balance in love you’ve been seeking.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week:

Mars keeps your motivation at peak in the professional sphere. With Mercury aiding your eloquence, make use of this dynamic duo to make bold decisions and excel in workplace interactions. Anticipate dynamic changes as the week progresses, take on responsibilities confidently, and you’ll surely stand out. Networking, too, should not be neglected, as they can result in a massive growth in your professional journey.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week:

Blessed by the silver-tongued Mercury, negotiations and deal-making are sure to go your way this week, increasing your income flow. The potential for unexpected earnings or rewards lurks in every corner. But Saturn sends a gentle reminder to manage finances carefully. Saving for rainy days never goes out of style, right Libras? Keep an open mind and listen to advice; unexpected sources may have wisdom to share about investment opportunities.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week:

The balancing scales might tip towards an active and invigorating week, thanks to Venus’ nurturing energies. Though Uranus warns of unexpected minor issues cropping up, a swift return to equilibrium will follow. Aim for moderation in everything from exercise to diet. Remember, health is wealth, dear Libra. Spend some time alone in meditation or delve into activities that engage both mind and body.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

