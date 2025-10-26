Weekly Horoscope Libra, October 26-November 1, 2025: Take up a new role at the workplace

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, stay back in the tough time Resolve the crisis in your love life and utilize professional opportunities to prove your significance. Prosperity permits smart monetary decisions. Health has issues. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Stay in love to make your life exciting. Avoid arguments and perform the best at work. You may prefer smart investments this week. Pay attention to the lifestyle.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

You should be careful about even the minor changes in the love affair. Spend time together and keep the lover in high spirits. A third person may influence your partner, and this can create rifts in the relationship. Be careful while you enter into the personal space of the lover. Married people must stay out of office romance, as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. You can also decide on marriage as the relationship will get the backing of your parents.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Take up a new role at the workplace, and you will see the changes happening around you. Utilize communication skills to negotiate with the foreign client. If you are just outside the college and are looking for your first job, you will find one sooner. Those who are into business will have new ideas and concepts that can be launched without fear. You may also expand the trade to new territories abroad. Students will also clear examinations.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in from previous investments. This will help you make smart investments in the stock market. You should be careful while involved in a property dispute within the family. Some natives will also buy a property, or vehicle, or renovate their home this week. A medical emergency at home would require you to spend a large amount. Some natives will also face legal issues, which would also require high spending.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Your health may have issues. You should be careful while boarding a bus or train. There can also be issues associated with the liver. Children will complain about minor bruises while playing. Be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen, as minor cuts may happen. Maintain diet and fitness, as changes in your diet or workout could lead to the relapse of health issues.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

