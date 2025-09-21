Weekly Horoscope Libra, September 21-27, 2025: Your finances needs to be scrutinised this week

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, balanced Choices Bring Harmony to your Week Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

This week, Libra finds calm decisions guiding relationships, work, and money. Trust gentle timing, speak clearly, and choose balance for steady progress and quiet joy.

This week experiences a gentle push toward even choices. Small conversations clear up confusion. Financial plans need simple review. At work, steady effort brings respect. In love, kindness opens doors. Rest and light exercise support energy. Listen before speaking to avoid unnecessary disagreements today.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Small acts of kindness deepen connection with your partner or someone you like. Speak honestly but gently about what matters. Listen more than you talk and notice small signs of care. If single, join calm gatherings or help friends; new friendship may turn warm. Avoid quick promises; instead show steady attention. Patience and simple affection make love feel safe and bright this week. Keep small surprises, notes, or calls to lift mood and build trust.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

At work, focus on clear tasks and small goals that you can finish. Offer help to teammates when asked; this builds trust and shows skill. Avoid office gossip and stay calm in meetings. If a choice appears, pick the practical option that adds steady value. Use simple notes and a short plan to track progress. Quiet consistency will get praise and may open a small new responsibility soon. Share credit when others help you kindly.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

This week, money is steady if you are careful. Make a small plan for expenses and stick to it. Check recurring bills and cancel what you do not use. Avoid big spending or loans now. Save a little from each income, even a small sum adds up. If asked, give friendly advice rather than cash. Keep receipts and notes to track where money goes; clarity brings calm. Ask gently for owed payments on set dates.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

This week, care for your body with regular sleep and gentle movement. Walk a little each day and try simple breathing or stretching in the morning. Eat light, fresh vegetarian meals and drink enough water. Cut down on sugar and heavy snacks. Take short breaks from screens to rest eyes and mind. If pain or worry grows, speak to a trusted health worker. Small steady habits keep energy bright. Talk with family to ease stress.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)