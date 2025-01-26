Weekly Horoscope Pisces, January 26- February 1, 2025 predicts hiccups in your health
Pisces Weekly Horoscope Today, January 26- February 1, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Overcome the relationship issues for a better future.
Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says,you are a good friend and partner
Overcome the relationship issues for a better future. You will also have a busy office life and financial stability this week. Health demands special care.
Do not let egos impact the relationship. Your commitment at work should continue and this will bring good outcomes. Health can be troublesome. No wealth issues will exist.
Pisces Love Horoscope This Week
You need to devote more time to love and must talk with your partner at least once a day. Those who are traveling should connect over the phone to express their feelings. Express your feelings without hesitation and since the stars of romance are brighter this week, your proposal will be accepted. You may also go back to an old love affair but ensure the present relationship is not compromised. This week, female natives may experience an unwanted pregnancy. Hence, unmarried girls need to be highly cautious.
Pisces Career Horoscope This Week
Look for more opportunities to prove the professional mettle. You will be happy to receive a hike in salary or promotion. Be sensible while at client meetings. No unrealistic promise would be made which can cause serious repercussions in the future. You are suggested that you should be patient and keep a friendly relationship with the seniors and bosses. Some natives will also clear the examinations to move abroad. Businessmen can confidently come up with new projects in the first part of the week.
Pisces Money Horoscope This Week
Take advice from financial experts when you feel financial planning is not happening as expected. While investing is a nice decision, stay away from real estate as this is not the right time for that. Seniors can consider dividing the wealth among children. The last part of the week is also good to donate to charity.
Businessmen will see opportunities to make new contracts and this also promises unhindered inflow of wealth.
Pisces Health Horoscope This Week
Do not let health issues go unattended. There can be breathing issues while some seniors will complain about pain at joints. Some natives may develop heart issues and kidney ailments that may require hospitalization. Children will also develop viral fever, sore throat, digestion issues, and skin-related allergies this week.
Pisces Sign Attributes
- Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
- Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
- Symbol: Fish
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Blood Circulation
- Sign Ruler: Neptune
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Purple
- Lucky Number: 11
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
