Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 28-Aug 03, 2024 predicts promotion and appraisals
Read Pisces weekly horoscope for July 28-August 03, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Keep issues out of the love relationship.
Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Pick the best moment to prove the mettle
Keep issues out of the love relationship. Adopt a diligent professional life where productivity will be your companion. Wealth will also come in this week.
Take up every opportunity in the job to prove your mettle. The love life will be good while financially you will see success. Health will also be good.
Pisces Love Horoscope This Week
A relationship gets stronger when both partners share happiness and grief. You either may agree or disagree on different matters but provide the space to express what each person believes. Be sincere in your approach and resolve every problem before it goes out of hand. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the consent of parents. The first half of the week is good to propose to the crush as the response will be positive.
Pisces Career Horoscope This Week
Those who are not happy at work can put down the paper and update their profile on a job website. New calls will come in. Give the best effort at the office and you may invite accolades from seniors and clients. Promotion and appraisal are also on the cards! Some persons who have just joined the organization need to be careful while giving opinions at team meetings. The second half of the week is good for attending job interviews.
Pisces Money Horoscope This Week
As you’ll receive financial support from different sources, you may confidently donate money to charity or can also help a sibling or friend who is in urgent need of money. Consider resolving a monetary issue involving a friend. Seniors may divide the wealth among children. This week is also good for investing in real estate or even having a celebration at home.
Pisces Health Horoscope This Week
No major health issue will trouble you. However, it is good to be careful while driving at night, especially in hilly terrains. You may make exercise a part of the routine. Skip sugar and also food items rich in oil and grease. Instead, have a balanced diet rich in proteins and vitamins. Minor natives need to be careful while playing and pregnant females should also avoid adventure sports while on vacation.
Pisces Sign Attributes
- Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
- Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
- Symbol: Fish
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Blood Circulation
- Sign Ruler: Neptune
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Purple
- Lucky Number: 11
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope