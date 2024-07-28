Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 28-Aug 03, 2024 predicts promotion and appraisals

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Pick the best moment to prove the mettle Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 28-Aug 03, 2024; Take up every opportunity in the job to prove your mettle.

Keep issues out of the love relationship. Adopt a diligent professional life where productivity will be your companion. Wealth will also come in this week.

Take up every opportunity in the job to prove your mettle. The love life will be good while financially you will see success. Health will also be good.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

A relationship gets stronger when both partners share happiness and grief. You either may agree or disagree on different matters but provide the space to express what each person believes. Be sincere in your approach and resolve every problem before it goes out of hand. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the consent of parents. The first half of the week is good to propose to the crush as the response will be positive.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Those who are not happy at work can put down the paper and update their profile on a job website. New calls will come in. Give the best effort at the office and you may invite accolades from seniors and clients. Promotion and appraisal are also on the cards! Some persons who have just joined the organization need to be careful while giving opinions at team meetings. The second half of the week is good for attending job interviews.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

As you’ll receive financial support from different sources, you may confidently donate money to charity or can also help a sibling or friend who is in urgent need of money. Consider resolving a monetary issue involving a friend. Seniors may divide the wealth among children. This week is also good for investing in real estate or even having a celebration at home.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will trouble you. However, it is good to be careful while driving at night, especially in hilly terrains. You may make exercise a part of the routine. Skip sugar and also food items rich in oil and grease. Instead, have a balanced diet rich in proteins and vitamins. Minor natives need to be careful while playing and pregnant females should also avoid adventure sports while on vacation.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)