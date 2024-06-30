Weekly Horoscope Pisces, June 30- July 6, 2024 predicts financial prosperity

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, your professionalism deserves accolades Convert the love relationship to a pleasant journey this week. Display professionalism at the workplace. Both your health and wealth will also be positive. Weekly Horoscope Pisces, June 30- July 6, 2024: Convert the love relationship to a pleasant journey this week

Ensure you devote more time to your love life. Pump in professionalism at the job and see the results. Monetary prosperity helps you make smart financial decisions. Health is also good this week.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

This week is good to explore new things in the love life. Be positive and your commitment in the relationship will be appreciated by the lover. Have fun, adventure, and entertainment. A weekend at a hill station is a good option to strengthen the bonding and spend time sharing emotions. Some Pisces natives will rekindle the affair with an ex-lover. However, married Pisces natives should stay away from this as your family life will be compromised.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Those who have job interviews scheduled this week can attend them with confidence. Your proficiency in the profile will receive special mention at client meetings. Photographers, healthcare persons, chefs, architects, copywriters, technicians, and academicians will get ample opportunities to prove their competency at the workplace. Businessmen can pick the second part of the week to launch a new business. Partnerships will work out in raising funds and you may seriously consider even expanding the business offshore.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

There will be opportunities to buy luxury items as well as a house. Some natives will consider buying a new vehicle. You may try the fortune in stock and speculative business but the guidance of an expert will be beneficial. Seniors will be keen to resolve old financial disputes. Businessmen should be careful about new partners, especially when it comes to money. However, they will be successful in expanding the trade to new territories.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Start the day with mild exercise, yoga, or a walk for 20 minutes which would energize you to face the professional pressure. Though your general health is good, minor ear or eye infections can be common among Pisces natives. Children may develop bruises while playing. Females working in the kitchen should be careful while chopping vegetables as minor cuts may happen. Take care of the diet and avoid alcohol and tobacco for good reasons.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)