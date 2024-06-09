Weekly Horoscope Pisces, June 9-15, 2024 predicts good returns in trading

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Your instincts never fail you Weekly Horoscope Pisces, June 9-15, 2024. An old relationship may be rekindled this week.

Keep troubles out of the love affair. Be cool at the office and take up new roles to prove your mettle. Financial prosperity is at your side. Wealth is a concern

Your love relationship is intact. Your performance at work will impress the management and clients. Financially you are good. Pay attention to your health.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

There is no scope for ego in the love affair. Your lover prefers your presence in life. Ensure you fulfill the demand. You may introduce the lover to the family and discuss the marriage. An old relationship may be rekindled this week. Pregnancy is in the cards and hence, the unmarried couple needs to be cautious and for married people, this will be good news. Married Pisces natives should stay out of office romance as your spouse will catch you red-handed.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Ensure you stay committed to the job and expect a positive outcome. Your seniors will be supportive and clients will appreciate your efforts. Business developers, promoters, and marketing persons are required working additionally to meet the expected results. Some students will move to foreign universities for higher studies. For traders, minor policy-related issues will cause trouble in the last part of the week.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in and some Pisces natives will have requirements at home including a marriage. You may utilize this period to renovate the house or even to donate to charity. A few seniors will also distribute property among the children this week. A sibling may ask for financial help and you may provide it as the condition permits. Those who are into stock trading will be able to receive a good return.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Those with lung and liver-related issues need to be careful and must consult a doctor whenever needed. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues but things will be settled down in a short time. Avoid unhealthy eating habits and exercise regularly. If you do not want to go to a gym, then you can try out fitness classes.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)