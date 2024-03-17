Weekly Horoscope Pisces, March 17-23, 2024 predicts embracing responsibilities

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Do not stop at obstacles; overcome them Weekly Horoscope Pisces, March 17-23, 2024. Married females should not stay in touch with the ex-lover as this can cause issues in the family life.

Be cool in love life and share happy moments. Professional responsibilities will make you stronger. Financial prosperity permits smart decisions this week.

Spend more time together with your lover. Settle the disagreements of the past. Expect new responsibilities at work. You are good in terms of both wealth and health.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Have a mature attitude in the love relationship. While you need to spend more time with the lover, avoid unpleasant discussions. Despite the thick bonding, some innocent comments can cause friction and you need to communicate openly with the partner to resolve this crisis. Married females should not stay in touch with the ex-lover as this can cause issues in the family life. Some females will get proposals from boys whom they had long for a long time and this can be a surprise.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Expect more responsibilities at the office. You may visit the client's office or will have crucial discussions. Be sensible while interacting with clients and do not lose temper while at team meetings. You may need to spend extra hours at the office but that will also help you gain prominence at the workplace. Businessmen can launch new ideas that are too experimental without any apprehension. Your creative ideas will play a big role in making the business a success.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will pour in from different sources and this will help you make smart investments. Some legal issues will be settled and the verdict will be in your favor, bringing in assets or wealth. Female Pisces natives may inherit a family property. Consider making donations to charity. A celebration within the family will need your contribution.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Some male natives will have complications associated with blood pressure or heart-related issues. Skin-related problems are common among females. Pregnant females should avoid adventure activities and stay away from junk food and alcohol. Those who work in the kitchen need to be careful while chopping vegetables and fruits. Take all the necessary precautions and keep a first aid box always with you while traveling.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857