Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024 predicts job offers

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let emotions guide you Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024. Stay happy in love and share all emotions without inhibition.

Have a happy relationship and spend more time together. Let new responsibilities knock on the door. No major monetary issue will come up and health is also good.

Stay happy in love and share all emotions without inhibition. Your professionalism will help in meeting the expectations at work. Financially you will be strong and your health is also good this week.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Do not get into trouble related to love as this can lead to disastrous situations. Value the preferences of the lover and ensure you also provide personal space. Stay calm even while having differences in opinion with your partner. You both need to be caring and must support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Some love affairs will transform into marriage this week.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Avoid confusion related to the selection of a job. You will receive two job offers and it is your call to choose the right one. There will be opportunities at the workplace and ensure you make use of them. Ensure you are diplomatic at the workplace this week, especially at team meetings. Those who appear for interviews must work hard to get positive results. Some job seekers will get an offer from abroad and this should not be missed.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

There will be prosperity in life this week. Your financial condition will be good this week as you’ll find wealth coming to you from different sources. Avoid getting into arguments over wealth with siblings as this will lead to mental stress. Taking the support of a financial expert will be good while making financial decisions. Some natives will also buy a property, or vehicle, or renovate the home this week. You may also consider purchasing luxury items including gold.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Some children will develop bruises while playing and females may develop cuts while working in the kitchen. Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Females will have gynecological issues and children need to be careful while playing. Pregnant females must avoid adventure activities this week. You must also drink plenty of water for better skin protection.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)