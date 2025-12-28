Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, December 28, 2025 - January 3, 2026: You need to pay attention to your lifestyle this week

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Keep a watch on your actions Fabulous romance-backed professional achievements make your week perfect. Your financial status will be robust. You need to pay attention to your lifestyle this week. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Settle the love-related issues to spend more time with your partner. No major professional issue will come up. There will be prosperity in life. Minor health issues may come up.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

The relationship will see positive results. You must avoid harsh words even while having disagreements. You may pick the first part of the week to introduce the partner to the family. You may also plan a romantic vacation this week. Talk more and give proper space to the partner to make the relationship robust. Married females can consider getting conceived this week. Some single natives will be happy to know that a new person will walk into their lives.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Put in efforts to meet every professional requirement, which will also cement your position at the office. Those who are into business development and management profiles may have tight deadlines. You need to come up with innovative concepts at team sessions this week. You may travel this week for job reasons. Architects, artists, painters, graphic designers, copyeditors, media persons, and chefs will have chances to prove their skills this week.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of finance this week. As your long-pending dues will be cleared and a bank loan will get approved, you will be richer to spend as you wish. Businessmen need to seriously think before making financial decisions, as loss of money is the last thing they want. You may succeed in selling off a property or buying one this week.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

There will be issues associated with sleep. Stay away from smoking and alcohol. Instead, consume more healthy items, including nuts. Females may develop migraine or menstrual complaints this week. You must also be careful while taking part in adventure activities this week, and you should also say no to both alcohol and tobacco. Children may also complain about pain in yes or ears.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)