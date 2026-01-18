Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, January 18-24, 2026: A financial windfall will be foreseen by the weekend

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in yourself Sagittarius Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

There can be issues related to love life, and it is good to avoid arguments in both love & office life. Wealth will come in. However, health can be an issue.

Express opinions to make the relationship stronger. Financially, you are good. Strive to do the best in the job. Take care of your health, as minor issues may happen this week.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

You may have differences of opinion, but they won’t go out of control. Take a mature stand on crucial issues and also shower affection on the partner. You need to spend more time with your lover. However, you should also be careful not delve into the past of the lover, which may also upset the partner. The second part of the week is good to settle issues with the ex-lover. Single females may receive a proposal in the classroom or workplace while attending a party this week.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

You need to be more careful regarding productivity. IT, healthcare, sales, design, and hospitality professionals will see opportunities abroad. Bankers and accountants will have tight schedules, and government employees can expect a change in location. Some new employees will catch the attention of clients, and this will help in future appraisal decisions. Businessmen should be careful about new contracts, as partners may not be supportive this week. Students will also clear the examinations.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in this week. You may also settle a monetary issue with a friend. Expect a hike in salary that will also be reflected in your bank statement. Some females will also inherit a part of the family property this week. A speculative business is a good option to invest but you need to learn about it to be successful. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for expansion requirements.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues may trouble you. There can be trouble related to breathing. Consume healthy food, which is a good combo of proteins, vitamins, and carbohydrates. There can also be issues associated with the ears and eyes. Ensure you exercise regularly and avoid both alcohol and tobacco. Some females will need the help of a doctor for joint-related issues. This week is also crucial for natives with a history of cardiac ailments.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

