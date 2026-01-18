Edit Profile
    Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, January 18-24, 2026: A financial windfall will be foreseen by the weekend

    Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope: Businessmen should be careful about new contracts, as partners may not be supportive this week.

    Published on: Jan 18, 2026 4:50 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in yourself

    Sagittarius Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    There can be issues related to love life, and it is good to avoid arguments in both love & office life. Wealth will come in. However, health can be an issue.

    Express opinions to make the relationship stronger. Financially, you are good. Strive to do the best in the job. Take care of your health, as minor issues may happen this week.

    Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

    You may have differences of opinion, but they won’t go out of control. Take a mature stand on crucial issues and also shower affection on the partner. You need to spend more time with your lover. However, you should also be careful not delve into the past of the lover, which may also upset the partner. The second part of the week is good to settle issues with the ex-lover. Single females may receive a proposal in the classroom or workplace while attending a party this week.

    Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

    You need to be more careful regarding productivity. IT, healthcare, sales, design, and hospitality professionals will see opportunities abroad. Bankers and accountants will have tight schedules, and government employees can expect a change in location. Some new employees will catch the attention of clients, and this will help in future appraisal decisions. Businessmen should be careful about new contracts, as partners may not be supportive this week. Students will also clear the examinations.

    Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

    Wealth will come in this week. You may also settle a monetary issue with a friend. Expect a hike in salary that will also be reflected in your bank statement. Some females will also inherit a part of the family property this week. A speculative business is a good option to invest but you need to learn about it to be successful. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for expansion requirements.

    Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

    Minor health issues may trouble you. There can be trouble related to breathing. Consume healthy food, which is a good combo of proteins, vitamins, and carbohydrates. There can also be issues associated with the ears and eyes. Ensure you exercise regularly and avoid both alcohol and tobacco. Some females will need the help of a doctor for joint-related issues. This week is also crucial for natives with a history of cardiac ailments.

    Sagittarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
    • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
    • Symbol: Archer
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
    • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
    • Lucky Day: Thursday
    • Lucky Color: Light Blue
    • Lucky Number: 6
    • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

    Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

