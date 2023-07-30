Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, July 30 - August 5, 2023 predicts office trip on cards

Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, July 09 - 15, 2023: You’ll leave no problem unresolved Check the accurate weekly horoscope to know about the romantic affairs, office matters, wealth, and health this week. This helps you plan the week properly. Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, July 30 - August 5, 2023: Check the accurate weekly horoscope to know about the romantic affairs, office matters, wealth, and health this week.(Sagittarius Horoscope 2022)

While your love relationship will be robust, you will be able to perform outstandingly at the office. There will fortune knocking at your coffer this week and your health would be intact.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

A happy romantic relationship is what the week offers you. Your diligence in resolving disputes play a major role in taking the relationship to the next level. Introduce the lover to the parents to get their approval. Some Sagittarius natives will fall in love this week and the romance will see new twists and turns in the coming weeks. Some people may find back the lost love and all issues that caused the separation will be resolved.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Professionally, you will do well this week. Minor problems will exist but ultimately you will achieve the goals. Those who need to switch careers will have a good chance this week. Be open to criticism and show a willingness to learn from past mistakes. This will help you take up additional responsibilities. Never say no to any official assignment and out-of-the-box solutions are a must to prove your mettle.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

There will be a good inflow of wealth into your coffers. A part-time job will also bring in wealth. Handle the financial affairs with care. The guidance of a financial expert will be of great help here. Though you may consider spending on luxury, ensure you save for a rainy day. Some Sagittarius natives will be happy to renovate the home. A speculative business is a good option to invest but you need to learn about it to be successful.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Stay healthy this week by maintaining a balance between professional and personal health. Senior Pisces natives need to be careful about medication and should not skip appointments with the doctor. Some people with heart and lung disorders may have complicated health. Avoid adventure sports, especially in the mountains this week.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

