Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, June 30- July 6, 2024 predicts romantic affairs on the cards

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you prefer risks as they make you stronger Ensure your love life is intact and keep the love growing. Take up new tasks that let you prove your professional mettle. Your health will also be normal. Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 30- July 6, 2024: Ensure your love life is intact and keep the love growing.

Your proposal will get a positive response and the love life will be mostly free from tremors. Give the best at work. Financial prosperity influences your investment decisions. Health is also fine this week.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Long-distance love affairs may have issues due to the lack of communication. Your emotions will speak through actions and the partner will consider your aspirations this week. Value the person and opinions to ensure the relationship is robust. Some single females will find an interesting person and can consider proposing. As the stars of romance are stronger, the response will be positive. You may plan a vacation this weekend or may also consider taking the relationship to the next level.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Handle the work pressure and ensure you complete every task with responsibility. Bankers, accountants, and financial managers need to be careful about figures this week. Minor arguments may take place at the workplace and do not let this impact your goodwill. You may consider updating the profile on a job portal and new interviews will be scheduled in the second part of the week. Attend them to get an offer letter with a better package.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Avoid binge shopping and do not make large-scale investments. Though mutual funds are a good option, skip the share market and speculative business this week. You may resolve a monetary dispute involving a friend or relative. There is a possibility to win a legal battle over property. Some Sagittarius natives will celebrate a marriage within the family and be ready to contribute generously.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Give up alcohol and tobacco as these vices may hurt your health. Asthma patients need to even stay away from passive smoking. Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Ensure you practice yoga and meditation as the stress level will be under control. Seniors should be careful about their diet and skip any food rich in oil and fat. Avoid late-night drives, especially on hilly terrains as the horoscope predicts unpleasant events.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)