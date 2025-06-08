Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, June 8 to 14, 2025 predicts new projects are incoming

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are born to lead Celebrate love and keep egos out of the romantic affair. Your commitment to work will bring in good results. Financial issues will demand safe handling. Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope from June 8 to 14, 2025: Financially, you will have issues this week.(Freepik)

Troubleshoot relationship issues to be happy in personal life. Official challenges cause no trouble. Financially, you will have issues this week. But the health will be normal.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

The love life will see minor complications in the first part of eth week. It is good to provide personal space to the lover, and you both should also be ready to spend more time together. Some females will consider this time good to get back to the ex-lover, while married male natives should also be careful not to get entangled in office romance. Single male natives may be happy to know that a new person will walk into their lives.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Be sensible while handling crucial clients. You will also be under pressure to deliver expected results as there will be performance issues involving he whole of the seniors. IT, healthcare, aviation, hospitality, human resources, and management professionals will require additional hours, while legal, media, and architecture professionals will take up new projects. Those who have interviews lined up for this week will crack them without much difficulty. Some natives who are into business will have new ideas and concepts that can be launched without fear.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

There can be monetary issues that may hurt the routine life. You will have issues in settling the pending dues, and the second part of the week will be crucial for businessmen looking for funds for trade expansions. Ensure you do not invest in the stock market. However, some females will be successful in obtaining a bank loan. Some natives will also be a part of the financial or property dispute within the family.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Do not compromise on the lifestyle and ensure there is a balance between the office and personal life. Those who have breathing issues may require consulting a doctor. Children should be careful about cuts and bruises while playing. Some females will also have oral health issues this week. You should also have a positive mindset and adopt yoga to stay healthy.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)