Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, June 9-15, 2024 predicts a happy week ahead
Read Sagittarius weekly horoscope for June 9-15, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Ensure you meet every professional requirement.
Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Your attitude speaks for you
Your love life is a mixed bag. While professionals will taste success, entrepreneurs will also launch new ventures. Both wealth & health are positive.
Troubleshoot every issue within your personal life to have a happy week ahead. Ensure you meet every professional requirement. Handle wealth smartly and ensure your health is good this week.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week
Ensure you maintain open communication in the love affair. Be casual but sensitive towards the requirements of the lover. Those who are new to a love affair should spend more time together but not get into unpleasant conversations. Some females will get engaged. Married females need to have more conversations with their spouses. Both you and the lover need to have mutual respect which will keep the relationship intact.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week
Work should be your focus and skip all gossip at the office. Maintain a good rapport with the team as this will work in your favor while handling crucial team projects. Some clients will not be happy with performance and you will need to pull up the socks to accomplish every assigned task. Those who are looking for opportunities abroad will see good options. Some students trying to an admitted to a foreign university will see positive results. Politicians, painters, authors, chefs, lawyers, and historians will receive accolades this week.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week
You may go ahead with the plan to buy a new house. Sagittarius females may see a change in bank balance as there will be a change in salary. You may also be required to send an amount for a celebration at home within the office. Those who want to quit the job and launch a business idea will find the week fruitful.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week
No major medical issues will be there But those who have a history y of cardiac problems should be careful while lifting heavy objects. Maintain a positive attitude in life and stay in the company of people you love. Be careful while using the staircase or while boarding a train. It is good to cut down the intake of sugar. Viral fever, coughing, and pain in joints can disturb you.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
