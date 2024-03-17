 Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 17-23, 2024 predicts health consciousness | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 17-23, 2024 predicts health consciousness

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 17, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius weekly horoscope for March 17-23, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. New tasks will keep you busy at the office.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are a person of virtue

Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 17-23, 2024. Financial well-being ensures better investments while your health needs better attention.
Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 17-23, 2024. Financial well-being ensures better investments while your health needs better attention.

Troubleshoot romance issues and be confident to tackle every professional challenge. No major financial issue will hurt you. Be careful about your health.

Settle all relationship-related issues and spare more time for romance. New tasks will keep you busy at the office. Financial well-being ensures better investments while your health needs better attention.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Single Sagittarius natives may find love but ensure you have analyzed every aspect of the person before you propose. Be creative in the relationship and shower affection on the partner. Your lover prefers pampering and also wants to spend more time with you. Some married females will maintain a cordial relationship with the family of the spouse which will also strengthen the romantic bonding with the husband. Give space to the partner and respect the feelings.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

You are professionally successful this week. Your efforts will be noticed by clients and management who will also consider a promotion or appraisal. Healthcare, IT, and marketing professionals may make efforts to move abroad for job reasons. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. Your creative ideas will play a big role in making the business a success. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Businessmen will enjoy good returns. While the financial status will be good this week, the finance horoscope is not in support of large investments. This applies to even entrepreneurs. Hold on to the expansion plan. Some legal disputes will be settled this week. You should also not lend a big amount to someone as there will be issues in getting it back.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Sagittarius natives with chest or liver-related ailments will need medical attention. Some seniors will have breathing difficulties. Start the day with exercise and you may also take a walk in the park for about 30 minutes every day. To avoid a risky situation, make sure that you are extra cautious on the road and obey all the traffic laws. Do not overspeed and never drive under the influence of alcohol.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 17-23, 2024 predicts health consciousness
© 2024 HindustanTimes
