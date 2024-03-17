Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 17-23, 2024 predicts health consciousness

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are a person of virtue Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 17-23, 2024. Financial well-being ensures better investments while your health needs better attention.

Troubleshoot romance issues and be confident to tackle every professional challenge. No major financial issue will hurt you. Be careful about your health.

Settle all relationship-related issues and spare more time for romance. New tasks will keep you busy at the office. Financial well-being ensures better investments while your health needs better attention.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Single Sagittarius natives may find love but ensure you have analyzed every aspect of the person before you propose. Be creative in the relationship and shower affection on the partner. Your lover prefers pampering and also wants to spend more time with you. Some married females will maintain a cordial relationship with the family of the spouse which will also strengthen the romantic bonding with the husband. Give space to the partner and respect the feelings.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

You are professionally successful this week. Your efforts will be noticed by clients and management who will also consider a promotion or appraisal. Healthcare, IT, and marketing professionals may make efforts to move abroad for job reasons. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. Your creative ideas will play a big role in making the business a success. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Businessmen will enjoy good returns. While the financial status will be good this week, the finance horoscope is not in support of large investments. This applies to even entrepreneurs. Hold on to the expansion plan. Some legal disputes will be settled this week. You should also not lend a big amount to someone as there will be issues in getting it back.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Sagittarius natives with chest or liver-related ailments will need medical attention. Some seniors will have breathing difficulties. Start the day with exercise and you may also take a walk in the park for about 30 minutes every day. To avoid a risky situation, make sure that you are extra cautious on the road and obey all the traffic laws. Do not overspeed and never drive under the influence of alcohol.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

